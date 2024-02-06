VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 6: Parmanu Defence Academy, a premier institute for defence examinations such as NDA, SSB, Air Force, Navy and Army, celebrated its annual function on Sunday with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani as the chief guest. The event was attended by students, faculty members, parents and guests at the Hotel Vasdaa Dehradun where Col (Retd ) Bhandari, Retd Naval officer Prakash Thapliyal, Captain (Retd) SS Pankti, Captain (Retd) Anand Rana Mrigank Pandey attended the function as the guest of honour. Neha Joshi, national vice president of BJYM, was also a guest of honour at the event and spoke about how to accomplish goals in the defence career.

The annual function showcased the achievements and talents of the students who participated in various cultural and academic activities throughout the year. The highlight of the event was a musical performance by the Madhuri Kannuajia, which enthralled the audience with patriotic songs and tunes. The students also presented a skit on the theme of 'My Country my passion', highlighting the life of an army personnel.

The chief guest, Aftab Shivdasani, who is known for his roles in films like Mast, Kasoor, Awara Paagal Deewana and Masti, praised the academy for its excellence in defence education and training. He said that he was honoured to be a part of the function and encouraged the students to pursue their dreams of joining the armed forces. He also shared his experiences and challenges as an actor and a producer in the film industry.

The director of Parmanu Defence Academy, Dr Rajesh Malhotra, delivered the vote of thanks and expressed his gratitude to the chief guest, the guests of honour, the parents and the students for making the event a grand success. He said that the academy was committed to providing quality education and guidance to the defence aspirants and helping them achieve their goals. He also announced that the academy had received the prestigious Indo Global Business Award for 'Best Defence Academy in North India' and the Nation Icon Award 2023 for its outstanding contributions to the field of defence education.

Apart from this, the organizing committee members Anoop Saklani and Gaurav Verma from Hotel Vasda, Shubham Sharma from Swastik Event, Archana Singhal from Junoon Dance Academy, Ashish chakravarthy from sonypik photography and Shaan Bharti etc. helped in making this program successful. The amazing anchoring of the well-known show host Richa Bhatt held everyone's attention.

The annual function concluded with the announcement of Mr. & Ms. Parmanu Defence for the year follwed by a photo session with the chief guest and the guests of honour. The students and the faculty members were seen in high spirits and enthusiasm after the event.

