New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI/SRV): Karnataka-(Bengaluru) based online cab service Bomcabs has become a one stop platform for to book taxis online. The Bengaluru-based on-demand pickup truck service, is witnessing 30 per cent month on month growth in its user base. The company has registered more than 25,000 customers since launching in August 2022 and aims to hit 100,000 customers by the end of the year.

Bomcabs provide a range of services such as cab booking, driver management, aggregating supply and demand for drivers and cabs. Recently Bomcabs has seen a sharp increase in the number of people using its service. The company believes that this is because it takes care of the customer experience from start to finish by providing value added features like real-time tracking and live feed of the cab. They are completely safe and provide their customers with 24/7 customer support.

Highlighting the brand's long-run vision, Managing Director Dhananjaya V.P. shared, "Cabs area unit one amongst the foremost convenient ways of transportation to travel among town. At Bomcabs, users will set up and travel at their convenience and choose between a range of choices accessible on our mobile application also because the web site. we have a tendency to aim to become the foremost most popular selection for commuters and step by step expand our operations to different cities also. With a primary specialize in client satisfaction and safety, Bomcabs has associate someone license from state Transport Authority valid for five years."

With a varied service portfolio, Bomcabs is eyeing sturdy growth plans Pan Asian country. To support its growth plans, Bomcabs is currently seeking equity investment opportunities which will act as growth catalyst for the whole.

Currently in operation solely in state, BomCabs aims to expand its horizon to different cities and cater to a bigger audience by providing them with efficient and convenient transportation facilities. With an easy interface, the mobile application is offered on Google Plays torus and iOS.

