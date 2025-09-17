VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 17: In a world overflowing with information but starving for wisdom, India's most celebrated mentalist, Ugesh Sarcar, steps into a new role--not as an entertainer or illusionist, but as a guide through the most profound experiment of all: being human. His new book, What Matters: Volume One - Credibility, has just been released, and it promises to be nothing short of transformative.

Also Read | 'The Script Didn't Have Enough Elements': Aamir Khan Puts Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic on Hold, Requests Rajkumar Hirani To Rewrite Script.

Unlike traditional self-help or motivational reads, What Matters refuses to hand out neatly packaged solutions. Instead, it confronts the reader with raw, immersive experiences that break down illusions of identity and push them toward a radical re-discovery of self.

A College Like No Other

Also Read | Jeetendra Praises PM Narendra Modi's Remarkable Memory and Warm Personality on His 75th Birthday (Watch Video).

At the heart of the book lies a fascinating premise: an invitation-only college created by a billionaire visionary. Here, one hundred chosen students embark on an extraordinary experiment. There are no lectures, no exams, no conventional structures of education. Instead, students are plunged into challenges that are designed to dismantle everything they think they know about themselves.

The rules are simple yet unnerving--total secrecy, full immersion, and a willingness to let go of who you were. The reward? One million dollars--or something far greater: self-trust, inner clarity, and the courage to live without masks.

Through the journeys of Ria, Andy, Jules, and others, readers find themselves mirrored in the characters' fears, struggles, and revelations. What emerges is not just a story but an experience that demands the reader's participation.

Beyond Reading: A Living Experience

What Matters is not a book to be read passively--it is designed to be lived, felt, and absorbed. Every chapter is an emotional excavation, uncomfortable in the best way, compelling readers to confront their hidden truths. It dismantles the culture of performance and perfection. This book will meet you where you're hiding--and walk with you toward who you actually are.

The narrative is equal parts gritty and thought-provoking. It balances psychological depth with emotional resonance, leaving the reader unsettled yet awakened. For many, this book will not only shift how they think but may well alter the very fabric of who they are.

About the Author: The Mystician's Leap from Stage to Page

Ugesh Sarcar is no stranger to pushing boundaries. Known as "The Mystician," he has long blurred the line between illusion and reality, holding audiences spellbound with his ability to decode human behavior and influence perception. His show '3rd Degree' Holds the record for the longest running magic show on television, setting the bar for modern day magic in India.

For over three decades, Ugesh has performed for global dignitaries, corporate leaders, and countless individuals, leaving them inspired, unsettled, and transformed. Yet behind the performer is a reflective thinker whose deepest interest has always been in the human condition.

With What Matters, Sarcar takes his most audacious leap yet--transforming his lifelong passion for human psychology and transformation into a literary movement. The book marks the beginning of a series, each volume exploring a vital dimension of life: credibility, clarity, courage, and beyond. The next set of books are around relationships, communication, etc.

A Movement, Not Just a Book

This is more than a publication. What Matters is a clarion call to anyone who has ever questioned their place in the world, felt the pressure to perform rather than be, or longed for an authentic connection with themselves. Ugesh Sarcar is not offering answers; he is offering an invitation to live consciously, question fearlessly, and uncover the extraordinary potential within.

Why This Book Matters

* It challenges traditional definitions of success and failure.

* It dismantles illusions of identity and ego.

* It offers an experiential journey rather than theoretical advice.

* The book blends gripping narrative with psychological insight, creating a powerful tool for self-reflection and growth

What Matters: Volume One - Credibility is more than words on paper--it is a mirror, a challenge, and an awakening. It dares to whisper the truth most people spend their lives avoiding: there's no manual for being human... until now.

Final Word

In Ugesh Sarcar's own words, this isn't his first attempt at creating magic--but it may well be his most important. Through this book, he offers readers the chance not just to learn, but to transform.

Thought-provoking. Immersive. Uncomfortably real.

This is not just a book. It's the experience of a lifetime.

What Matters: Volume One - Credibility by Ugesh Sarcar is now available on online platforms. Give one sample chapter just 15 minutes. You'll see yourself with a clarity most spend a lifetime chasing.

Visit the official website https://whatmattersuniverse.com/ to reach the sample chapter and buy the book!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)