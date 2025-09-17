The eagerly awaited Dadasaheb Phalke biopic, starring Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, has reportedly hit a major roadblock. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the actor was dissatisfied with the script and requested changes before production could move forward. Aamir Khan Puts On Weight for His Upcoming Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic With Rajkumar Hirani? Netizens React to Viral Reddit Post.

Aamir Khan Finds Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic Script Lacking Comedy

An anonymous source revealed, “Aamir Khan heard the script of Dadasaheb Phalke from Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi. He felt that the script didn’t have enough elements to make it suitable for a theatrical release. He expected Raju and Abhijat to follow their usual approach of blending laughter with emotion and drama. But the script lacked comedy, which raised doubts in Aamir’s mind, prompting him to ask Raju to rewrite it.”

Aamir Khan Halts Biopic

The source added, “Raju and Abhijat were shocked by Aamir’s reaction and are now considering their next steps. The film, which was scheduled to begin production in October 2025, is no longer on track to go on floors next month. Everything is currently at a standstill, and Aamir has already begun exploring other scripts, hearing stories from across industries.”

Dadasaheb Phalke: Father of Indian Cinema and His Legacy

Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, widely regarded as the father of Indian cinema, directed India’s first full-length feature film Raja Harishchandra, in 1913. His landmark works include Lanka Dahan, Shri Krishna Janma and Kaliya Mardan. To honor his contributions, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award was instituted in 1969, awarded annually for lifetime achievement in Indian cinema. Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani To Reunite for Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic After 'PK' and '3 Idiots'; Shooting To Begin in October.

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration

The biopic was intended to be the third collaboration between Aamir and Hirani after the blockbuster hits 3 Idiots and PK. According to a press release, writers Hindukush and Avishkar Bhardwaj spent four years developing the script, while Los Angeles-based VFX studios had designed AI-based recreations of the era. The film also had the full support of Dadasaheb Phalke’s grandson, who shared valuable anecdotes from the legendary filmmaker’s life. While fans eagerly await the historic biopic, production remains on hold as Aamir and Hirani work on revising the script to deliver a cinematic experience that meets the expectations of both the actor and the audience.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

