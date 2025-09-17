Mumbai, September 17: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 75th birthday on Wednesday, Bollywood veteran superstar Jeetendra marked the momentby talking about how strong the leader's memory is. He said, “Modi Ji's biggest quality is that he makes you feel so comfortable that you can share everything in your heart with him, and he never forgets the person he meets. He has an amazing memory.”

Reflecting on how difficult it is to manage a country with a 140 crore population, Jeetendra said, “All I can say is that we can't be happy with the six people in our house. If you listen to one person, the other person gets upset. If you listen to the other person, the first person gets upset. But to think for 140 crore people and to take everyone along with you is a big thing in itself. That's amazing." PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Aamir Khan Wishes PM Modi Strength to Take India Towards Advancement; Says ‘Your Contributions Will Always Be Remembered’ (Watch Video).

Jeetendra Hails PM Modi

Watch: Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, praising his exceptional qualities. He noted how the Prime Minister connects with people, remembers everyone he meets, and manages the extraordinary responsibility… pic.twitter.com/tLYvoIoTry — IANS (@ians_india) September 17, 2025

Talking about India's position globally, the veteran actor said, “Now no one can take India lightly. If our Prime Minister gets a standing ovation in the US Parliament, then that standing ovation is not just for him, but it is also for us 140 crore Indians.” Talking about PM Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, Jeetendra said, “We teach our children to keep their homes clean. Now everyone wants to keep their neighbourhood, their city, and their country clean. At least this sense is developing within everyone.” PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Dharmendra Shares Heartfelt Story of PM Modi’s Call During His Illness; Says ‘Gave Me Tremendous Courage and Energy’ (Watch Video).

Wishing PM Narendra Modi on his birthday, Jeetendra said, “I will pray for their good health, long life and to move the country forward. Jai Hind. Jai Mata Di!” Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turns 75 years old, was born in Vadnagar in Gujarat on the 17th of September, 1950. PM Narendra Modi came into power in 2014 and since then has been serving as the Prime Minister of India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

