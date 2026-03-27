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Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: 82 AI services across 13 modules bring lead generation, marketing, and business intelligence into a single dashboard starting ₹4,999 per month

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NAVI MUMBAI, March 2026 -- Borade AI, an India-first artificial intelligence venture founded by serial entrepreneur Shivkumar Borade along with co-founder Mahesh Rajole, today announced the official launch of its AI-powered business growth platform built exclusively for Indian MSMEs and small business owners.

Positioned as India's first fully integrated AI growth engine for small businesses, Borade AI delivers 82 AI-powered services across 13 modules through a single dashboard, enabling businesses to manage lead generation, marketing, content, analytics, and digital presence without the need for a dedicated marketing team.

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The platform addresses a critical structural gap in India's MSME ecosystem, where over 87 percent of the country's 7.34 crore small businesses operate without any digital presence, remaining invisible to more than 700 million internet users actively searching for products and services online.

Borade AI replaces what traditionally requires a full-stack digital marketing team costing upwards of ₹2.59 lakh per month with a unified AI platform starting at ₹4,999 per month, making digital growth accessible to over 95 percent of India's small businesses that have historically been priced out of the ecosystem.

Unlike global tools such as HubSpot and Semrush, which are built for Western markets and priced in dollars, Borade AI is designed specifically for Indian businesses across Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities, with Hindi and English support and workflows aligned to local market behavior.

At the core of the platform is a real-time business intelligence engine that delivers a complete digital health report within 60 seconds of entering a website URL, including SEO gaps, competitor insights, and a prioritized action plan. Tasks that typically take days, such as SEO audits, competitor research, and lead generation, are executed within minutes through automated AI workflows.

Borade AI introduces several India-first capabilities. It is the first platform to combine AI lead generation, WhatsApp and Telegram campaign automation, SEO optimization, social media management, AI content creation, video script generation, competitor intelligence, and influencer marketing into a single subscription product.

The platform's AI lead generation engine automatically identifies and delivers over 1000+ verified prospects every month by scanning platforms such as JustDial, IndiaMart, Google Maps, and LinkedIn, complete with contact details and segmentation by industry and location.

In a market where WhatsApp has over 500 million users, Borade AI also integrates WhatsApp as core marketing channels, enabling one-click campaign broadcasts, automated follow-ups, and real-time response tracking, a capability not currently offered in a unified format by existing tools.

The platform further differentiates itself through its bilingual AI content engine, generating blogs, ad copies, social media content, and video scripts in Hindi and English, alongside a competitor intelligence system that tracks rival pricing, campaigns, keywords, and customer sentiment in real time.

All capabilities are integrated into a single operating interface connected with 11 major platforms including WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps, Google Business Profile, LinkedIn, eliminating the need for multiple tools and fragmented workflows.

"We built Borade AI because India's 7.34 crore MSME owners deserve the same powerful digital growth tools that global businesses take for granted, but at a price and in a language that truly works for India," said Shivkumar Borade, Founder and CEO, Borade AI.

Borade AI is available immediately across India with tiered pricing, including a free starter plan and paid subscriptions designed for small businesses, growing enterprises, and large-scale MSME operations.

About Borade AI

Borade AI is India's first all-in-one AI business growth platform built exclusively for MSMEs, small businesses, and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, the platform delivers 82 AI-powered services across 13 modules, including business intelligence, AI lead generation, SEO, social media management, content creation, WhatsApp and email marketing, competitor intelligence, influencer marketing, analytics, and website optimisation. Borade AI integrates with 11 major platforms and enables businesses to execute complete digital growth strategies from a single dashboard. The platform is live across India with full Hindi and English support.

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