PRNewswire

Tokyo [Japan], July 1: Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of the world's leading management consulting firms, today announced that Yasushi Sasaki has been appointed the firm's next Asia Pacific Chair, effective July 1, 2025. Sasaki is currently BCG's Northeast Asia System Leader, overseeing the firm's operations in Japan and Korea. He joined BCG in 2002 and is based in Tokyo.

Also Read | Maharashtra Krishi Din 2025 Wishes and HD Images: Share Messages, Farming Greetings, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate Agriculture Day.

"Thanks to Neeraj's leadership, BCG's business in Asia Pacific is now stronger, more connected, and more future-ready than ever," said Sasaki. "We have faced volatility, and we know more uncertainty lies ahead--but even as the winds shift, our direction remains clear. With a strong crew and a shared compass, I have no doubt we'll continue reaching new horizons--together."

Since joining BCG, Sasaki has focused primarily on the financial services sector, with deep expertise in banking, insurance, investment banking, and asset management. He has advised clients on a wide range of strategic and organizational topics, including mid- to long-term strategy, reorganization, sales reform, IT, and digital strategy. Prior to his current role, he served as Regional Practice Area Leader for Financial Institutions in Asia Pacific and has contributed to several firmwide initiatives. With this appointment, he joins BCG's Executive Committee, Operating Committee, and People and Purpose Committee.

Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty Birthday: A Fashion Forward Trailblazer (View Pics).

Sasaki will succeed Neeraj Aggarwal, who has led the Asia Pacific region since 2018.

"I'm especially excited for the region as Sasaki-San steps into the role," said Neeraj. "Having worked closely with him over the years, I've seen his thoughtful, inclusive, and bold leadership in action. He has played a central role in strengthening the Northeast Asia system--expanding our presence in Japan and Korea and deepening collaboration across the region."

During Neeraj's tenure, BCG's business in Asia Pacific has doubled in size and established itself clearly as the top consulting firm in the region. He helped scale the firm's capabilities in Digital & AI, Climate & Sustainability and significantly advanced BCG's diversity agenda, while guiding the region through COVID-19 and broader global volatility.

Looking Ahead

"Asia-Pacific is entering a pivotal decade--AI-fueled productivity, net-zero growth plays, and smarter supply chains are rewriting the growth playbook," Yasushi said. "I'm grateful for this opportunity to lead BCG Asia-Pacific and continue to help our clients create stronger, more resilient businesses."

BCG's Longstanding Presence in Asia-Pacific

BCG has been a trusted advisor to leading companies in the Asia-Pacific region for over five decades. Its first office opened in Tokyo in 1966, and since then, the organization has rapidly expanded its presence to 27 offices in the region. With a team of experts dedicated to the region, BCG continues to partner with clients to navigate the complex dynamics of global trade and drive transformation across industries.

About Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders--empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)