New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): On the eve of the 77th Republic Day, 33 officers of the Delhi Police have been awarded, including 14 officers for Gallantry Medals.

According to the Delhi Police, among the recipients are Additional Commissioner of Police Pramod Singh Kushwah, Sub Inspector Rajeev Kumar, and SI Shibu R.S., who were honoured for risking their lives to apprehend terrorist Javed Ahmed Mattu. Mattu, a member of the banned terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, was wanted in connection with 11 terrorist strikes and carried a reward of more than ₹10 lakh for his arrest. The operation took place on April 4, 2024, at the DND Flyway.

Other recipients also include Inspector Amit Nara, Sub-Inspector (SI) Satish Kumar, SI Udham Singh, and SI Brajpal Kushwah. Their courageous actions led to the detention of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terrorist and notorious gangster Arshdeep Singh on November 26, 2023. They were awarded Medals for Gallantry for displaying bravery and risking their lives to save their fellow team members and protect the general public.

According to the Delhi Police, two officers were honoured with the President's Medal for Distinguished Service. Among them is Retired Sub Inspector Gainender Singh Rana, who joined the force in 1986.

He received the award for his consistent professional competence and outstanding performance. During his tenure at the Finger Print Bureau's Crime Team, Rana played a pivotal role in solving the high-profile 1989 Air-Hostess murder case in Hazrat Nizamuddin. Additionally, he contributed to the Nagrik Raksha Samiti Scheme's public opinion survey and worked on the UN Anti-Drug Abuse campaign.

Along with Rana, Sub Inspector Naval Kumari, who joined the force in 1988, was also conferred with the prestigious award. From 1988 to 2000, she was a key part of the self-defence training program at the Crime Against Women (CAW) Cell in the New Delhi District. Later, at Special Police Unit for Women & Children (SPUWAC), she provided self-defence training to schoolgirls and working women and participated in women's safety drives. She also assisted Investigating Officers in numerous cases.

Additionally, 17 officers of the Delhi Police also received medals for meritorious services.

Earlier, a total of 31 officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were awarded the prestigious President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the eve of the 77th Republic Day. (ANI)

