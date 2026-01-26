Nanded (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday along with Andhra Pradesh CM Pawan Kalyan, attended an event to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib in Nanded.

Speaking to the reporters, CM Fadnavis said that on this occasion, three programs were organised on behalf of Maharashtra government so that future generations do not forget the sacrifices made to protect our country's culture and religion.

"On behalf of the Maharashtra government, we have organised three programs... This program was organised here so that future generations do not forget the sacrifices made to protect our country's culture and religion... People participated in it very enthusiastically," CM Fadnavis told reporters.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan praised the initiative, crediting CM Fadnavis for ensuring that the entire country is aware of Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice.

"The entire nation should know about the sacrifices made by Guru Tegh Bahadur ji...This is a great opportunity for the entire country to learn about his sacrifice. We cannot imagine what it could have been without the sacrifice of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji. How India would have been, how Bharat would have been, is unimaginable...I thank Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ji for taking this event forward and for ensuring that the entire Bharat knows about Guruji's sacrifice, and we are grateful to him...Jai Hind Jai Bharat," Pawan Kalyan told reporters.

Earlier, in November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on his 350th Shaheedi Diwas, stating, "On the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, we bow in reverence to his unmatched courage and sacrifice. His martyrdom for the protection of faith and humanity will forever illuminate our society."

PM Modi also shared a video on X, paying homage to the Guru's valour and selflessness, calling his sacrifice an enduring inspiration for society.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, is revered for standing up against tyranny, defending religious freedom, and protecting persecuted communities during the Mughal era. (ANI)

