Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 25 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission, accusing it of "snatching away" people's voting rights, and yet celebrating the National Voters' Day.

In a post on X, Mamata Banerjee said that she is "deeply distressed" by the EC's conduct, as she alleged that the poll conducting body is "harassing people" in the name of "logical discrepancy" in voter lists.

"Election Commission of India is celebrating National Voters' Day today, and what a tragic farce that is! The Commission -- working as His Master's Voice-- is busy now in snatching away people's voting rights, and they have the temerity to celebrate Voters' Day! I am deeply distressed and disturbed by their conduct today," she said.

"Instead of complying with the Hon'ble Supreme Court's verdict and working as per rules and norms to provide and protect the democratic voting rights of people, ECI is finding newer and newer pretexts in the name of logical discrepancy to harass the people and try to deny them and take away from them their electoral rights!" she added.

Referring to the BJP as EC's "master," Mamata Banerjee accused EC of "bulldozing the Opposition and destroying the foundation of Indian democracy, and yet they have the guts to celebrate Voters' Day."

Blaming EC for recent deaths in West Bengal, she said, "ECI, you are torturing people today in an unprecedented manner. More than 130 persons have died because of your tortures. Can you summon-- the way you are doing-- persons above 85, 90, 95 years of age, and even physically challenged persons to physically appear before you to prove their credentials? The stress caused by this kind of illegal pressure is leading to series of suicides and deaths, and yet you are continuing to do this at the behest of your political masters."

West Bengal CM outburst comes as the nation celebrates National Voters' Day to commemorate the foundation of the Election Commission of India and to reinforce the importance of free, fair, and inclusive elections.

TMC has opposed the Special Insensitive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal ahead of the state assembly election, laying the blame for the recent deaths of BLOs and old-age citizens on the process. (ANI)

