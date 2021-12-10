Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bounce, has announced a new partnership with India's first realty start-up Unicorn - NoBroker.com. With this partnership, Bounce gets access to over 1 lakh Nobroker.com locations across India.

This smart solution will be largely available across residential welfare societies (apartments, standalone buildings, gated societies etc.); making it extremely convenient for consumers to access the nearest swapping station on their Bounce App.

This comes at the back of last week's communique, where the company had announced a series of partnerships with brands such as Park+, Readyassist, Kitchens@, HelloWorld and Goodbox to set up over 4,400 battery swapping stations across India. The swapping stations would work on similar principles to a fuel station. Here, Bounce battery swapping stations will have charged and ready-to-go batteries that customers can easily swap, with their near-empty batteries, in a minute. With this infrastructure in place, customers wouldn't have to wait for the scooter to charge, be anxious about the range or remember to charge it.

Through such prominent partnerships, Bounce aims to set up battery swapping stations within one kilometre of wherever its customers are and also build a robust swapping infrastructure to support over a million scooters over the next 24 months. bounceinfinity.com/swap_station.

Commenting on the partnership, Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-founder & CEO, Bounce, said, "We are excited to partner with NoBroker, on our mission to enable swapping infra for a million-plus scooters in India. This partnership will offer a seamless swapping experience for consumers and enable us to reach our goals faster."

Commenting on the partnership, Amit Kumar Agarwal, Co-founder & CEO, NoBroker, said, ''We are excited with this partnership. This not only helps in making the environment more sustainable but also provides a high level of convenience to our NoBrokerHood residents. As NoBrokerHood reaches 1 lakh societies, this partnership would make the reach deeper and help India reduce fossil-emissions. NoBrokerHood residents will benefit from drastically reduced noise and air pollution."

Bounce is amplifying its battery-swapping network in line to its recently launched consumer electric scooter, the Bounce Infinity E1. The scooter which was launched on the 2nd of December, comes with 'Battery as a service' option - the first-of-its-kind in the Indian market. This pushes the running costs of the scooter down substantially, by as much as 40 per cent compared to conventional scooters. The Bounce Infinity E1 will also be offered with the battery, which can be removed from the scooter and charged by customers at their home or office or wherever convenient. bounceinfinity.com.

With a strong desire and determination to address the need to bring ease of commuting to people across many categories like small businesses, college students, office-goers, etc., Bounce was launched in 2018. A blend of advanced digital solutions with a seamless operations network on the ground helped Bounce become India's largest smart mobility solution. The Bounce Swapping Station network has a distribution of close to 200 stations which have completed over 500,000 swaps and enabled over two crore EV kilometres.

Bounce is backed by marquee investors such as Accel India, Accel US, Sequoia Capital India, B Capital, Falcon Edge, Qualcomm, Chirate, Omidyar Network, Maverick Capital, etc., and has raised over USD 220 million.

India's first Proptech unicorn, NoBroker.com is a disruptive brokerage-free property search portal that connects house/property owners & tenants/buyers directly by eliminating the middleman.

NoBroker.com removes the information asymmetry that existed in the Indian marketplace, and instead creates an environment for free exchange of information that earlier used to cost as much as 1-2 months of rent as brokerage. Backed by cutting-edge technology, NoBroker.com is also revolutionizing the real estate space by making the entire buying/renting/selling experience convenient and hassle-free with its services.

NoBroker Hood is one of the world's largest Visitor Management Systems for The Societies. More than 9000 Residential Complexes are using our VMS and ERP system and we have our Presence in all the Tier 1 cities of the country (Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai etc). We have access to 25 lacs-plus Households of 12K-plus Residential Complexes and more than 55 lacs Residents. We are creating a healthy community.

