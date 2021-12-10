Ananya Panday was amongst the many guests who attended the Filmfare OTT Awards held in the city recently. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress took to her Instagram account to share some pictures of her look from the night and needless to say, she looked like a princess in her baby pink gown. Ananya ditched all the evening colours and preferred to go with a subtle shade of pink for the occasion. She kept her styling simple and allowed her elegant outfit to do all the talking. Ananya Panday is all Things Charming and Poised in her New Photoshoot (View Pics).

Styled by Meagan Concessio, Ananya picked a pink off-shoulder gown from the house of Naeem Khan. The outfit was rather simple but it exuded all the elegant vibes. With blushed cheeks, soft pink lips, nude eye makeup and well-defined brows, she completed her look further. Coming to her hairdo, she styled it in neat beach waves and opted for some delicate diamond jewellery to go with her look. A modern-day Cinderella, Ananya's look was worth all the attention. Ananya Panday Is ‘Cherry on the Cake’ As She Dazzles in a Red Hot Thigh-High Slit Dress (View Pics).

Ananya Panday for Filmfare OTT Awards 2021

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While the look certainly receives a thumbs up from us, what's your take on it? Are you as impressed as we are or do you think it was too subtle for a red carpet appearance? Drop your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Ananya Panday in Naeem Khan - Yo or Hell No? Yes, it is stunning No, it is boring

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2021 05:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).