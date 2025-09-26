NewsVoir

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 26: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 company and one of India's leading oil and gas companies, is celebrating sixty years of its Kochi Refinery. From a modest start in 1966 to becoming a powerhouse of energy and innovation today, the refinery has come a long way--and its Diamond Jubilee celebrations set the tone for an even brighter future.

To mark the occasion, Shri Suresh Gopi, Hon'ble Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Tourism, lit the ceremonial lamp and planted a tree sapling. He lauded Kochi Refinery for its energizing presence in Kerala and recalled the pivotal role it has played in the State's economy.

Addressing this event he said, "I firmly believe that over the years, Kochi Refinery has become more than just an oil & gas entity. It has grown as an institution of trust, contributing to Kerala's economic self-reliance, energy security, and sustainable development. The Refinery has played a catalytic role in the socio-economic transformation of Kerala through direct and indirect job creation, empowering thousands of families in and around Kochi."

Taking the stage at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, Shri Sanjay Khanna, Director (Refineries) with additional charge of Chairman & Managing Director, BPCL highlighted, "BPCL's strong Q1 performance and Kochi Refinery's proactive efforts in reducing the Energy Intensity Index (EII) and cutting raw water consumption by 20-25%. He noted that the refinery achieved this through multiple initiatives, including the maximization of water recycling from Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) via the RODM plant, cooling tower make-up optimization, and other water conservation measures. Several technological advancements have also been identified for further reductions in water consumption."

Shri M. Sankar, Executive Director (Kochi Refinery), welcomed the gathering, while Shri George Thomas, Chief General Manager (HR), proposed a vote of thanks.

Born as Cochin Refineries Limited in collaboration with Phillips Petroleum, USA, the Kochi Refinery began operations in 1966 with a capacity of 50,000 barrels per day. It was later renamed Kochi Refineries Limited and, today, operates as one of BPCL's three major refineries with a current crude oil refining capacity of 15.5 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA).

The refinery's product portfolio includes Liquefied Petroleum Gas, Naphtha, Motor Spirit, Kerosene, Aviation Turbine Fuel, High-Speed Diesel, and Asphalt. Specialty products for domestic markets include Benzene, Toluene, Food Grade Hexane, Propylene, Special Boiling Point Spirit, Mineral Turpentine Oil, Sulphur, Petcoke, and Hydrogen.

In the petrochemicals sector, the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project was dedicated to the nation by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on February 14, 2021. BPCL is also investing Rs. 5,044 crore in a new Polypropylene (PP) Unit at Kochi Refinery, with a production capacity of 400 kilo-tonnes per annum (KTPA). This project will utilize the refinery's propylene feedstock to meet the growing domestic demand for polypropylene, a versatile material used in packaging films, containers, and homeware.

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, fuel stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 23,500+ Fuel Stations, over 6,200+ LPG distributorships, 500+ Lubes distributorships, 80 POL storage locations, 54 LPG Bottling Plants, 79 Aviation Service Stations, 5 Lube blending plants and 5 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has Electric vehicle charging stations at 6500+ Fuel Stations.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

