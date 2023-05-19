New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/GPRC): In the fashion industry, a remarkable revolution is underway to disrupt traditional apparel industry channels. Abhinav Rastogi, co-founder of 'Nyla Retail', has introduced an incredible concept that brings together high-end apparel brands under one roof, offering affordability and meeting the end-to-end demands of customers seeking a luxurious shopping experience.

The vision of Abhinav Rastogi is to create a one-stop solution for fashion needs by bringing high-end luxury brands, variety, comfort, and styling together in the form of "Brand Emporio". It serves as the go-to destination for fashion-conscious individuals, catering to all their fashion requirements for any occasion.

The mission of Brand Emporio is to provide a diverse range of branded clothing options that are not only affordable but also unique. With over 18+ brands in categories for men, women, and kids like Levis, US Polo, Puma, Luxemborg, and more, the brand aims to offer customers a complete luxury shopping experience.

Brand Emporio strongly believes that Fashion should be accessible to everyone with the adaption of new technology, to ease their overall shopping experience, regardless of their location. Therefore, they offer an astonishing multitude of leading national and international brands for clothing and footwear, allowing customers to effortlessly curate a complete outfit under one roof without burdening their pockets. The brand is launching its first two stores in Meerut and Ambala.

Experience the astounding blend of luxury and style at "Brand Emporio."

