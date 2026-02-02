Pallekele [Sri Lanka] February 2 (ANI): England star batter Jos Buttler became the fourth-highest run-getter in T20Is after the second Sri Lanka vs England match of the three-match series, on Sunday.

Notably, the match also marked Buttler's 402nd international appearance for England. Buttler is now only behind Pakistan's Babar Azam, India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on the most T20I runs list.

Buttler scored 39 runs off 29 balls for England as the Three Lions registered a 6-wicket win over Sri Lanka and gained a 2-0 unassailable lead.

Buttler now has 3925 runs in 146 T20I matches at an average of 35.36. The wicketkeeper-batter has smashed one century and 28 half-centuries. He is now the fourth-highest T20I run-getter in the world. He is also England's highest-ever T20I run-getter. England's next best is the former England cricketer Eoin Morgan, who has 2458 runs in 115 T20Is. Morgan is ranked 23rd in the all-time highest T20I run-getters list.

Babar Azam leads the most T20I runs list with 4505 in 139 matches, followed by Rohit Sharma, who scored 4231 runs in 159 T20Is. Virat Kohli is third on the list with 4188 in 125 matches. Notably, both Rohit and Virat have retired from T20Is and Tests.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler also scripted history as he became the most capped player for England in international cricket on Sunday, as he has now played 402 matches for England. The 35-year-old surpassed legendary seamer James Anderson, who played 401 international matches for the Three Lions.

Buttler has notched up 12308 runs in 402 international matches across formats for the Three Lions.

In Test cricket, Buttler has made 2907 runs in 57 matches and 100 innings at an average of 31.94. The right-handed batter has scored two centuries and 18 half-centuries in the longest format. In ODIs, Buttler has amassed 5515 runs in 199 matches and 171 innings at an average of 39.11. The 35-year-old has made 11 hundreds and 29 half-centuries.

Buttler, who is a two-time ICC Championship title winner, is also part of the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, starting February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. The Three Lions have announced their squad for the upcoming ICC tournament, with star batter Harry Brook named captain. The Three Lions will kick their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign off against Nepal on February 8. (ANI)

