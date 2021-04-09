Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leadership Icon Awards - 2021 has been organised by Brand Opus India to recognise the undaunting leadership of our winners in their organisations & companies, as entrepreneurs, educationists, healthcare professionals & service providers for their outstanding performance and achievements in their respective fields.

These Awards are going to be a small token of appreciation for the trailblazers who are pushing the boundaries to make an Honorable future of this society. It will motivate other great minds to strive towards aphelion.

The awards hold very high credibility being solely based on merits, announced post meticulous selection process, research, online survey & opinions.

Leadership Icon Awards, one of the most prestigious awards, are an ode to the exemplary leadership & indomitable spirit of the winners, conceived and initiated by Brand Opus India - Best Brand Management Company In India.

The initiative was well supported by Success Magazine India - Magazine Partner, Untold Success Stories - Associate Partner.

The list of the awardees are

Winners of Leadership Icon Awards

1) Best Medical Cosmetologist in Odisha - Dr Jagat - RupamClinic Acharya Vihar

2) Exemplary Contribution in Advanced Oral Healthcare & Pediatric Dentistry in Remote Gujarat - Dr Arvind Dabhi

3) Outstanding Leadership in Large Scale Digital Learning & Designing - Smruti Sudarshan

4) Most Promising Professor Of Architecture And Design - Architect Mahesh Rameshwar Bangad

5) Young Woman Entrepreneur For Healthy Food Startup in Pune - Aarti Patil Founder & Managing Director, FoodfadKitchen

6) Most Promising Turnkey Interior Designers In Pune - Rudraa Interiors & PMC - Ar. Nilesh Deshpande

7) Most Creative Web Designing Company in North - iOTA Infotech Private Limited - Rahul Layal

8) Best Multidisciplinary Day - Boarding & Remedial Intervention Organization For Children With Special Needs - UDAI Working Together Works

9) Outstanding Social Entrepreneur For Contribution in Special Child Education & Rehabilitation - Tanu Rajput

10) Best Diamond Jewellery in Tamil Nadu - EFIF Diamond Jewellery

11) Best Emerging Tour & Events Management Company in Bhopal - Insopire Events And Tours Opc Pvt. Ltd. - Mohammad Arif

12) Outstanding Entrepreneur For Excellence in Digital Marketing In Delhi - Kumud Kakkar, Founder & Managing Director, Roshaa Creative Agency

13) Pan India Road Transportation Services - PS Trans Solution

14) Best Assamese Cuisine Restaurant in Guwahati - Khorikaa Restaurant

15) Most Creative Film Director Cinematographer - Jay Bhansali

16) Most Promising Young Entrepreneur in Chennai - Lokesh Venkatesh - D. V. Poles Private Limited

17) Most Promising Entrepreneur in Patna - Sweta Ojha

18) Best Young Mental Health and Social Activist - Anveeksha Tripathi Jain

19) Leading Turnkey Interior Designing Project Executers in Hyderabad - Arjun Kedia, MD (Ramnath Omkarmal Doors And Pannels)

Brand Opus India has been established with a vision to empower the change-makers, emerging startups, entrepreneurs and growing businesses to evolve as a well-known brand.

