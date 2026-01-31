India News | PM Modi to Pay Respect at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar During His Visit to Punjab on Ravidas Jayanti

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): In an outreach to the Ravidassia Dalit community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay his respects at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar during his visit to Punjab on Sunday and interact with the community's head, octogenarian Sant Niranjan Dass Ji.

On the eve of Republic Day, the Union government had announced to award Padma Shri to Sant Niranjan Dass (84 years).

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Here are some glimpses of his previous interactions with PM Modi. PM Modi had marked 2019 Ravidas Jayanti in Kashi in the august presence of Sant Niranjan Dass Ji.

Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar is considered one of the most revered sites for the Ravidassia community in Punjab. Sant Niranjan Dass has been a spiritual leader for over 75 years. He established Sarwan Dass Charitable Eye Hospital and Sarwan Dass Model School in Jalandhar. He promoted ideal of 'land without sorrow', preaching that all people live without fear and poverty.

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Prior to the PM's visit on February 1, Ravidas Jayanti, DGP Gaurav Yadav arrived in Jalandhar to review the security arrangements.

A core committee meeting of the BJP was held on Saturday ahead of PM Modi's arrival. BJP Working President and MLA Ashwani Sharma said, "These meetings are a part of the BJP's core system. As you know, Prime Minister Modi is coming tomorrow for Guru Ravidas Jayanti, that we discussed. We also discussed Punjab's law and order situation and security-related issues in the core group meeting."

As per the offical release, at around 3:45 PM, the Prime Minister will visit Adampur airport, where he will unveil the new name of the Airport as 'Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Airport, Adampur. He will also inaugurate the Terminal Building at Halwara Airport in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Reacting to the core committee meeting held ahead of PM Narendra Modi's arrival, BJP State General Secretary Anil Sarin said, "... Punjab's situation is very critical. Criminal activities have increased in the state. The bomb threat ahead of the PM's visit is a serious issue and raises serious questions about the functioning of the Punjab government..."

On the occasion of the 649th Birth Anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas Ji, the renaming of Adampur Airport honours the revered saint and social reformer whose teachings of equality, compassion, and human dignity continue to inspire India's social ethos.

Further advancing aviation infrastructure in the state, the Terminal Building, to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister at Halwara Airport, will establish a new gateway for the State, serving Ludhiana and its surrounding industrial and agricultural hinterland. Located in the Ludhiana district, Halwara is also home to a strategically important Indian Air Force station.

The earlier airport at Ludhiana had a relatively small runway, suitable for small-size aircrafts. To improve connectivity and accommodate larger aircraft, a new civil enclave has been developed at Halwara, which has a longer runway capable of handling A320-type aircraft.

Aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of sustainable and environmentally responsible development, the terminal incorporates several green and energy-efficient features, including LED lighting, insulated roofing, rainwater harvesting systems, sewage and water treatment plants, and the use of recycled water for landscaping.

The architectural design reflects Punjab's rich cultural heritage, offering passengers a distinctive and regionally inspired travel experience.(ANI)

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