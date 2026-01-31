Lucknow, January 31: Bollywood actor Govinda met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday in Lucknow. Taking to his Instagram handle, Govinda shared a photo in which he was seen holding an idol of Lord Krishna while meeting with Yogi Adityanath. The meeting took place at the official residence of UP Chief Minister.

"It was divine having a great time with respected Honourable Chief Minister Uttar pradesh, thank you so much aderniya Yogi Adityanath ji," wrote Govinda.

Recently, Govinda extended his prayers to god to spare him from the "conspiracy" against him amid rumours surrounding him and his wife Sunita regarding their married life. Govinda Breaks Silence on Cheating Allegations by Wife Sunita Ahuja, Calls It ‘Conspiracy’ (Watch Video).

Govinda Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1)

For months, reports have been circulating about a possible rift between Govinda and Sunita. Govinda said a major conspiracy has been hatched against him, causing significant strain on his professional and personal life.

While talking to ANI, Govinda said, "This wealth and fame don't spare anyone, and conspiracies like these don't happen with everyone. I know a very well-known actor who was the victim of it, and now it's me, though I am not as big as he is. I pray to god that he saves me from this problem, and I also pray for the welfare of my children. There has been a lot of struggle." Sunita Ahuja SLAMS Govinda for Acting As ‘Sugar Daddy’ to Aspiring Actresses, Says ‘You Can’t Do This at 63’ (Watch Video).

"I am a simple man with the blessing of my mother," Govinda said, adding that he is a religious person. Govinda is known for movies like 'Raja Babu', 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Coolie No.1', 'Partner', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Dulhe Raja', 'Aankhen' and others.

