New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Top MMA organization Brave Combat Federation is ready to move on to the next phase of developing the MMA economic industry in India. Bahrain-based Brave Combat Federation, a brand synonymous with breaking records and barriers in the world of mixed martial arts, now has India in its sights. After adding Germany to the host countries list, BRAVE CF has now reached 28 countries in less than six years, surpassing second-placed UFC, which has hosted shows in 27 nations overall. Now Brave is looking to expand in India as a host country.

"India has played a big part in making BRAVE CF the most global promotion, having hosted three of its events. The future of our vision will see us move into India with one of the biggest sporting projects in MMA," quoted Mohammed Shahid, President, BRAVE CF.

Ahead of his team's trip to India, Mohammad Mansoor, VP, Brave Combat Federation India and South East Asia said, "Under HH Shaikh Khalid Bin Hamad Al Khalifa's vision BRAVE CF has grown exponentially in just six years and together with Mohammad Shahid and his team we plan to take BRAVE CF to the next level and there is no better place for it than India. The potential for MMA is unparalleled as is the country's appetite for sports content of the kind that BRAVE CF produces. Many leading Indian sports entities, broadcasters and corporates want to tie up with BRAVE and those are the discussions we are looking to have while in India."

India is a significant market for BRAVE, the franchise model for popular sports is very successful in India with the Indian Premier League becoming the second most lucrative sporting product in the entire world second only after NFL and is worth USD 13.44 million per match. Lesser known sports like Kabaddi with the Pro Kabaddi league in seven short years have attracted a cumulative reach of 352 million and is second only to IPL in terms of revenue and viewership. BRAVE will be exploring a similar kind of model in India since it will be launching a nationwide talent hunt in its search for talented MMA fighters.

With the success of a number of MMA sports-related films like Brothers, Dangal and Sultan, BRAVE is looking to make a film as a part of Indian strategy, said Mohammad Mansoor.

BRAVE Combat Federation is the largest mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion in the Middle East and the fastest growing global MMA promotion. The organization was established on 23 September 2016 by Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa. BRAVE Combat Federation features mixed martial artists from more than 40 nations located in five continents.

The organization was formally launched in 2016 and has established operations in Dublin, Sao Paulo and Mumbai prior to launching events and for talent relations. BRAVE Combat Federation, alongside the holding company, KHK MMA and Bahrain Mixed Martial Arts Federation hosted the IMMAF World Championships in November 2017, a partnership that was renewed for 2018 and 2019. In July 2021, BRAVE Combat Federation was nominated for the first time as Promotion of the Year on the It has a strategic partnership with fellow fight promoters Real Xtreme Fighting (RXF), a Romanian promotion.

