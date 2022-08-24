Realme 9i 5G is now available for sale in India. The handset was launched in the country last week, and now, it is listed for purchase on Flipkart. Customers purchasing the device will get a discount of Rs 1,000 using ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. In addition to this, a discount of Rs 1,500 will be offered with ICICI Bank EasyEMI transactions and Rs 1,500 with HDFC Bank credit and debit card EMI transactions. Realme 9i 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 Chipset Launched in India.

Realme 9i 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The #realme9i5G is here! Powered by a Dimensity 810 5G Chipset and finessed with the remarkable Laser Light Design, #The5GRockstar is all you need to light up your world. First Sale today at 12 PM Know more: https://t.co/T245c65Qld pic.twitter.com/Udq6Ocxap9 — realme (@realmeIndia) August 24, 2022

For photography, the handset features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, a portrait sensor and a macro shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie lens.

Realme 9i 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W quick charge technology. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2 and GPS/AGPS. Coming to the pricing, Realme 9i 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

