Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 13: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card - one of the most popular EMI cards in the country. From lifestyle products, electronics, fashion to home and kitchen appliances, one can convert their online or offline purchases into easy interest-free monthly instalments. This card is an effective financing solution that helps cardholders make multiple purchases without having to break the bank this monsoon season.

Rains in India are a great relief from the scorching heat. On the flip side, puddles, and drained water pipes can lead to water contamination and result in waterborne diseases. A report by Statista noted that over 4 million Indians are affected by contaminated groundwater.

A UV water purifier is one of the simplest ways to stay protected from diseases. While boiling water can help to a certain extent, it may not be enough.

Many new-age contaminants such as pesticides and arsenics have found their way into our water sources, so it’s crucial that water is filtered before consumption. These filters are specially designed to remove toxic contaminants while still retaining healthy mineral deposits.

Water purifiers, while being a viable solution, can often get expensive. But, thanks to monsoon offers, they can now be purchased at great deals. The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card on the Bajaj Markets’ app or website makes it even easier to make purchases at no-cost EMIs.

Here are some of the benefits of getting the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card:

1. Purchase a water purifier without a credit card

2. Choose a preferred repayment tenure, ranging from 3 to 24 months

3. Make a minimal down payment during purchase

One can purchase over a million products, including a wide variety of UV purifiers on easy no-cost EMIs across 4,000 cities. Additionally, one can browse, compare, and choose several other financial products on Bajaj Markets to make the most of one’s monsoon shopping experience.

