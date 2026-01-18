Barcelona will take on Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena in their latest La Liga 2025-26 fixture on January 19. The trip to San Sebastian is historically one of Barcelona’s most challenging domestic fixtures. Real Sociedad is showing signs of improvement under new manager Pellegrino Matarazzo, which might prove challenging for the defending champions. The league leaders aim to extend their 11-match winning streak and maintain their four-point advantage at the summit of the table. Barcelona Advance to Copa del Rey 2025-26 Quarter-Finals with 2-0 Victory Over Racing Santander.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Real Sociedad vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match?

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal is expected to feature in the starting line-up against Real Sociedad. Yamal’s participation was initially a subject of speculation following a brief illness and a groin issue that limited his minutes during the recent Spanish Super Cup campaign. However, the teenager proved his readiness by starting and scoring in Barcelona’s midweek Copa del Rey victory over Racing Santander. Lamine Yamal Highlights Importance of Individual Path Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Rejects Comparison With Football Legends After Winning Best Foward Award at Globe Sports Awards 2025.

Flick confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the squad is in "excellent shape," with Yamal training normally alongside his teammates. The German coach has relied heavily on Yamal’s creative output this season, with the youngster already tallying nine goals and 11 assists across all competitions.

The importance of this fixture suggests Flick will deploy his strongest possible front three. Yamal is expected to occupy his usual role on the right flank, flanking Robert Lewandowski alongside either Raphinha or Marcus Rashford.

