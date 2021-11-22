Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/Mediawire): Prostate cancer is the second most common type of cancer after lung cancer among men and the global burden of this disease is rising.

For increasing awareness of this urological condition and treatment options, India's best urologists participated in the "Urology Awareness Week" initiated by Times of India in association with MSN Healthcare, between 21-24 September' 21, in cities like Jaipur, Chandigarh/Ludhiana, Bhubaneshwar, Vijaywada, Coimbatore, Lucknow & Kolkata.

Also Read | Oppo Reno7 Series Full Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch.

What is the prostate gland?

The prostate gland is present in men and is located just below the urinary bladder. The gland's function is to produce a fluid (known as the seminal fluid) that nourishes and transports the sperm.

Also Read | Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of MCFC vs FCG in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

One of the most common disease associated with the prostate is Benign Hyperplasia of the prostate (BHP). What is meant by this term?

Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (also known as BPH) is a non-cancerous condition when the gland increases in size. It occurs after the age of 40 due to a rise in estrogen and decreased testosterone levels.

What are the symptoms of BPH?

Symptoms are difficulty in urination due to obstruction of the urethra (the tube through which urine leaves the body), including hesitancy, poor urinary flow, and a sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder. Other symptoms include increased frequency of urination, rushing to pass urine, and waking up at night to urinate.

How is BPH diagnosed?

It is diagnosed by the symptoms a patient presents, measurement of urine flow and the prostate gland's volume with an ultrasound scan.

How can BPH be managed?

Patients with mild to moderate prostate enlargement are treated with medications. Those who do not respond to medications require surgical management. Patients are advised not to drink more than 1.5 litres to 2 litres of water per day and not drink water after the evening. Urologists recommend self-care that includes avoiding a high intake of tea and coffee, smoking and alcohol, and maintaining a proper lifestyle with timely consultations.

Globally, Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among males. What are the possible risk factors for the development of the disease?

Prostate cancer is an uncontrolled growth of prostatic cells. 1 out of 8 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer. It rarely occurs before the age of 50, and the mean age of occurrence is 65.

Genetic factors play an essential role in the development of the disease. A person with first-degree relatives with prostate cancer has a higher chance of developing prostate cancer. Obesity, red meat intake, and smoking tobacco are other possible risks factors for developing prostate cancer.

What are the warning signs of prostate cancer?

Prostate cancer is slow-growing cancer. Most patients are either asymptomatic or develop lower urinary tract symptoms which become challenging to distinguish from BPH.

Some symptoms specific to prostatic cancer include blood in urine or semen, sudden loss of erections, pain or burning during urination, or while having sex. If cancer spreads to the pelvic region, it may cause pain in the hips or swelling in the legs. If it metastasizes, then it may cause symptoms such as weight loss and fatigue.

Is there any way to catch the disease early?

A rise in Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) is the most common marker to test for prostate cancer. Screening for PSA can begin by the age of 45 in men with first-degree relatives with prostate cancer and others by the age of 50. PSA is not specific to prostate cancer. Diseases such as prostate and urinary system infection and BPH are also associated with increased levels of PSA.

What are other methods to diagnose prostate cancer?

Depending on the examination of the patient, the doctor will advise for an ultrasound-guided biopsy. The procedure involves removing a tissue sample using a needle inserted through the rectum into the prostate and using the transrectal ultrasound to guide the needle.

When a person is diagnosed with cancer, the first question that comes to mind is what stage of cancer. What is meant by stage of prostate cancer?

The stage of cancer means how much it has spread. It may be localized to the prostate gland itself (Stage T1-T2), spread to the surrounding organs (Stage T3), or spread to the whole body through the bloodstream (Stage T4).

How is prostate cancer treated?

Treatment depends on the spread of cancer, the patient's age, and whether any comorbidity is present. The doctor divides it into low, intermediate, and high-risk cases. Low-risk cases are kept actively under surveillance, which means checking for a rise in PSA every three months and doing a yearly biopsy. The doctors advise surgery for patients up to the age of 75 in the intermediate-risk category and hormone therapy and removal of the gland in high-risk patients.

What can be the changes in the diet to manage the disease?

A patient should avoid red meat, processed food, smoking, and obesity. They should start eating healthy food consisting of high fibre and green vegetables, high antioxidant foods, and a good liquid intake.

Advances in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer have improved the ability to stratify patients by risk and allowed clinicians to recommend therapy based on cancer prognosis and patient preference. Be aware of the symptoms and visit the urologist early so that it can be treated early and your quality of life is not hampered.

Bhuvaneshwar:

Dr. Lakshmikant Sahu

Dr. Sukanta Kumar Padhy

Dr. Samir Swain

Dr. Manas Ranjan Pradhan

Dr. Biswajit Nanda

Vijayawada

Dr. CH. Visweswara Rao

Dr. G. Ravi Shankar

Dr. P.T. Ravi Chander

Dr. G. Ajay Kumar

Dr. Sateesh Marriwada

Ludhiana

Dr. Anand Sehgal

Dr. Tejpal Singh Gill

Dr. Kawaljit Singh Kaura

Dr. Saurabh Gupta

Dr. Avreen Singh Shah

Coimbatore

Dr. K. Senthil

Dr. C. L. Dinakaran

Dr. D. Mohan Kumar

Dr. S. Praveen Kumar

Dr. A. S. Karthikeyan

Lucknow

Dr. Vishwajeet Singh

Dr. Alok Srivastava

Dr. Pratipal Singh

Dr. Praveen Kumar Pandey

Dr. Anubhav Raj

Kolkata

Dr. Tridibes Mandal

Dr. Abhay Kumar

Dr. Avinash Dutt Sharma

Dr. Pushkar Shyam Chowdhury

Dr. Sayak Roy

Jaipur

Dr. Neeraj Agarwal

Dr. Nachiket Vyas

Dr. Prashant Gupta

Dr. Ravi Gupta

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)