Oppo Reno7 Series China launch is scheduled for November 25, 2021. A couple of weeks ago, the Reno7 smartphone's images were leaked online. Also, the device was spotted on the 3C certification website, along with its specifications. Now ahead of its launch, full specifications of the Reno7 Series have been leaked online. Now the Oppo Reno7 Series has been listed on JD.com for reservations. As a reminder, the Reno7 Series will consist of Reno7, Reno7 Pro and Reno7 SE handsets. Oppo Reno7 Pro Spotted on Geekbench, Reno7 Hands-On Image Leaked Online.

Oppo Reno7 (Photo Credits: JD.com)

Oppo Reno7 is expected to come with a punch-hole display. It is likely to be offerd in three shades - Starry Night, Star Rain Wish and Dawn Gold. The handset is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. It will be offered in three variants - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. The device will come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno7 Pro (Photo Credits: JD.com)

Oppo Reno7 Pro will also get a punch-hole cut for a selfie camera and the same three colours as that of the vanilla model. For photography, the Reno7 Pro will come with a quad rear camera setup and could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max processor. The handset is expected to be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging technology. It could be made available with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

On the other side, the Reno7 SE will carry a triple rear camera setup, a punch-hole cutout for a selfie snapper, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Reno7 SE is also likely to carry similar shades as that of Reno7 and Reno7 Pro.

