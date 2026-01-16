PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 16: Brick & Bolt, India's leading tech enabled construction company, recently announced their focused push on transforming how schools and educational institutions are planned, built, and delivered across the country. As part of the renewed focus, Brick & Bolt aims to leverage its technology-led, governance-first construction model to bring predictability, accountability, and execution certainty to education infrastructure construction, allowing institutions to focus on learning outcomes rather than construction challenges.

Schools and education institutional construction in India has traditionally been marred by several challenges, including fragmented responsibility structure, limited transparency, and weak accountability, often resulting in time line over runs, and quality inconsistencies. For educational institutions, such delays directly affect academic schedules, admissions, brand credibility, and trust among parents and regulators.

Brick & Bolt aims to address these challenges by creating an end-to-end execution model that offers single point accountability from design to handover, supported by AI-led planning, financial discipline, and structured quality governance. The company's approach is to replace uncertainty with system-driven delivery, ensuring projects are completed on time, within the approved budgets, and built to last.

Speaking about Brick & Bolt's focus on education infrastructure, Mr Jayesh Rajpurohit, CEO, Brick & Bolt said, "Educational infrastructure plays a foundational role in learning outcomes, which is why execution certainty and quality of construction is critical in building academic infrastructure. At Brick & Bolt, we deeply understand the sector's need for certainty, quality, and governance-led delivery. Our system-driven, AI-led construction platform brings clarity and control across design, compliance, quality, and timelines, enabling education leaders to build future ready campuses with confidence and long-term value."

Brick & Bolt has onboarded a wide range of educational projects, from 5,000 sq. ft facilities to campuses exceeding 2 lakh sq. ft., including the Ryan International Academy (Multiple locations), KPIAS Academy, Gowtham Model School, T. John Institute, MelFell Preschool and daycare, and many more. These projects reflect the company's ability to manage design complexity, ensure quality consistency across campuses, and align handovers with strict academic timelines.

At the heart of Brick & Bolt's institutional offering is an AI-led digital ecosystem powered by more than 16 integrated applications. Every school project is enabled with Digital Twin (BIM) models, real-time progress dashboards, and stage-wise quality and financial tracking. This ensures institutional owners have access to complete visibility and control over the construction process, without the need for constant site visits. Each Digital Twin acts as a virtual, data-backed replica of the campus, covering classrooms, laboratories, corridors, services, and common areas - enabling early design validation, clash detection, and long-term lifecycle predictability.

Quality assurance is institutionalised in Brick & Bolt through their proprietary, registered Quality Assessment System for Construction - QASCON®, which includes over 1,153+ structured quality check points and multi-level audits conducted at both, the main site, and the central levels. Quality is digitised, auditable and non-negotiable, ensuring consistency across geographies. Brick & Bolt is also fully compliant with the National Building Code (NBC) of India. This means that we are aligned with the structural safety, fire and life safety, occupancy-specific planning, universal accessibility standards, and MEP Systems and statutory approvals, thereby ensuring minimal re-work, faster approval rates, and regulatory approval for educational institutions.

Timelines are contractually defined and digitally tracked, with live progress updates available through the Brick & Bolt's customer app and delay accountability built into the system. This has resulted in an extremely low delay percentage across a large and growing institutional projects base. With over 10,142 projects delivered pan-India, Brick & Bolt has already demonstrated execution maturity at scale, supported by dedicated institutional project management teams with proven ability to deliver without quality dilution.

Brick & Bolt works closely with school promoters and education trusts, large K-12 education groups, higher education institutions, preschool chains, and institutions expanding nationally. Through its technology-first, government-led approach, the company aims to continue shaping future-ready education infrastructure across India.

About Brick & Bolt

Brick & Bolt, founded in 2018 by Jayesh Rajpurohit (Co-founder & CEO, IIT Roorkee alumnus with 22+ years of experience) and Arpit Rajpurohit (Co-founder & CTO, VIT Vellore alumnus with 12+ years of experience), is transforming the construction industry with innovative technology, a focus on quality, and sustainability. With a vision to redefine the construction experience for property owners and address long-standing challenges like cost overruns and delays, Brick & Bolt offers comprehensive services from design to execution, ensuring seamless delivery backed by transparency, accountability, and trust. Customer satisfaction lies at the heart of its operations, supported by 100% money safety with an ESCROW payment mechanism, and three levels of auditing with 470+ quality checks through its trademarked Quality Assessment System - QASCON®. Currently catering to over 10,000+ units across 10+ cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mysuru, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Faridabad, Brick & Bolt continues to expand while offering tailored solutions for residential dwellings, commercial spaces, and large projects. Its state-of-the-art experience centre is yet another initiative that helps customers make informed decisions about building their dream homes and commercial buildings - from design and raw materials to customized floor plans, making Brick & Bolt the go-to choice for quality construction in India.

