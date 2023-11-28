SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 28: BRIKitt, the innovative co-ownership platform revolutionizing the holiday home landscape, proudly announces another remarkable year of exponential growth. With a steadfast commitment to redefining ownership experiences, the brand has seen an exceptional 200 per cent Year-on-Year surge in BRIK owners and an impressive 150 per cent increase in its property portfolio.

Established to reshape holiday home ownership, BRIKitt has become synonymous with unparalleled growth and opportunity. The trajectory over the past years speaks volumes, with a tenfold projected growth in the next five years, setting the stage for a monumental shift in the industry.

Spokesperson quote - "The BRIKitt team is thrilled to see our vision taking flight as we celebrate these incredible milestones. Our exponential growth in BRIK owners and property portfolio reaffirms investors' trust in our unique co-ownership model. This achievement propels us toward our ambitious goal of redefining holiday home ownership, ensuring exceptional returns and unforgettable experiences for our valued investors. We're committed to maintaining this upward trajectory, pioneering innovation, and setting new benchmarks in the industry. In line with industry trends, co-owning holiday homes are emerging as the future of property investment. Fractional ownership, a vital aspect of this trend, is poised for substantial growth and is estimated to reach heights ten times its current stature."

Differentiating itself from newcomers and existing competitors, BRIKitt takes pride in several unique attributes. With a solid first-mover advantage, the brand emphasizes unmatched ROI and Exchange Benefits, setting industry standards in Brand Recognition, Market Leadership, and Network Effects.

Investors and BRIK owners have experienced substantial returns, ranging from 6 per cent to 8 per cent over the last two years. The coming year anticipates sustained growth with a projected return on investment of 8-9 per cent, substantiating BRIKitt's credibility and commitment to investor satisfaction.

Clients of BRIKitt echo their satisfaction and success through glowing testimonials, which speak volumes about the brand's commitment to excellence.

Dr Pourushasp Farokh Karkaria Head of School/ Principal- The Cathedral Vidya School, Lonavala

Embarking into fractional ownership with BRIKitt has been a transformative experience. It's not just about investments; it's about forging a relationship based on trust and shared vision. BRIKitt didn't just meet my expectations; they surpassed them. Their professionalism, meticulous attention to detail, and unwavering commitment to excellence ensured that my vision became a reality, right on schedule and with uncompromising quality. Their team is more than just accommodating; they're responsive, hardworking, and truly understand the essence of partnership. They've gone above and beyond, accommodating my needs and guiding me through the construction process with kindness and expertise.

Liane Ghosh, India CEO and Global Vice President at Innovatia, Bengaluru

My journey with the platform has been incredibly smooth and hassle-free. The ease with which all the information is presented, coupled with a commendable level of transparency, has set a new standard. The portal's design is not just appealing; it's intuitive, making every step seamless. Given the high standards reflected in the portal, I'm eagerly anticipating the actual use of the property. The experience so far has been exceptional, and I'm confident that the actual usage will exceed my already positive expectations.

The impact of BRIKitt's booking portal on its portfolio and clients has been transformative. The portal serves as a rental game-changer, ensuring maximum yield and standardized BNB experiences for travellers, filling a crucial gap in the Indian market. With such robust growth and a commitment to redefining holiday home ownership, BRIKitt continues to solidify its position as an industry leader and a trailblazer in reshaping the real estate landscape.

For more information, visit - https://brikitt.com/

