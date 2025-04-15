VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India]/ Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 15: In just two years since its inception, Brrandom has emerged as the fastest-growing branding and digital marketing agency in Eastern India. Now, the trailblazing agency has taken a bold leap forward with the official launch of Brrandom Asia, a full-fledged operational hub based out of Malaysia -- making it the first homegrown agency from Eastern India to expand internationally with a physical presence and not just a virtual address.

Founded by a team of experienced brand architects with over a decade of industry expertise and a proven track record of working with some of India's biggest brands, Brrandom has consistently challenged traditional norms in branding. Its vision: to deliver holistic, stereotype-breaking, tech-integrated branding solutions that bridge creativity, data, and cultural relevance.

"Brrandom was built to challenge the conventional -- not just in design or content, but in how brands are imagined, built, and scaled," said Avik Guha, Co-Founder of Brrandom. "We're not here to follow trends. We're here to redefine what branding means in a borderless, digital-first world."

Brrandom Asia aims to blend Indian strategic strength with Malaysian insights and talent to offer truly multicultural, scalable solutions. With a keen understanding of fragmented customer journeys and the need for real-time agility, the agency is poised to address regional challenges with AI-powered martech tools, performance-driven creative strategies, and fully trackable campaign ecosystems.

"Malaysian businesses are innovating faster than ever, but face challenges we've already mastered -- from wasted ad spend to scattered data," said Safdar Hussain, Malaysia-based Co-Founder. "Our mission is to turn those challenges into growth opportunities, deeply rooted in the local culture."

Looking ahead, Brrandom Asia is setting its sights on strategic expansion across Southeast Asia -- including Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines -- through AI-driven platforms, affordable tech-first creative solutions, and on-ground partnerships.

"Our success in India wasn't by chance -- we helped brands grow using breakthrough strategies, predictive analytics, data-driven insights and forward-thinking approaches," said Sadhak Mandal, Founding Partner. "Now, we're bringing that same firepower to Southeast Asia."

The launch of Brrandom Asia also marks a celebration of Brrandom's two-year journey, fueled by disruptive thinking, cross-border collaboration, and a relentless focus on business outcomes.

"We've built something truly unique -- where every campaign is measurable, every pixel accountable, and every idea global," added Amol Kale, Founding Member..

About Brrandom

Founded in 2023, Brrandom is a new-age branding and digital solutions agency that blends strategy, technology, and creativity to deliver transformative brand outcomes. Headquartered in Kolkata with a new operational base in Malaysia, Brrandom works across industries -- from startups to legacy brands -- helping them scale meaningfully in the digital age.

