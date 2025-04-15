San Francisco, April 15: OpenAI is reportedly working on a ChatGPT smartphone that will interact with people using artificial intelligence. The Sam Altman-run company may develop a phone to take on existing smartphone brands such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, POCO, and others. With the launch of a ChatGPT smartphone, OpenAI may change the game for the industry and establish itself as a long-term player.

OpenAI has been introducing various models to keep up with the competition and succeed in delivering the best AI experience to users. Recently, the company launched the GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1-Mini, and GPT-4.1-Nano model series, improving upon the powerful GPT-4o model. It is no secret that OpenAI is working with Jony Ive, a long-term Apple product designer who left the company because of the culture and mindset change after Steve Jobs's demise. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Launch Today in India; Check Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

Jony Ive confirmed that he was working on a new device at OpenAI, but he did not reveal much about it. However, several new reports have surfaced saying that the AI company will launch a screenless ChatGPT smartphone soon. When asked, OpenAI denied working on a smartphone. However, the reports said that it could be working on an AI-powered device without a screen, so it may not be called a smartphone.

The reports said that OpenAI is developing a smartphone-like device without a screen, powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Some suggested that the company may take on Apple's iPhones with the launch of its new smartphones. The reports hint that OpenAI's ChatGPT smartphone without a screen may revolutionise the mobile phone industry as Apple did in 2007 by launching the first iPhone. One UI 8 Spotted: Samsung’s Android 16-Based Operating System Found on Galaxy Z Fold6 As Alpha Build, Shows Design Changes in File Manager, Gallery

This year, Apple is preparing to launch its new iPhone 17 series, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air (iPhone 17 Plus), iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Ultra (iPhone 17 Pro Max). OpenAI may not announce its new device that it started developing with Jony Ive any time soon. However, the Sam Altman-run company recently added millions of users amid the rise of Studio Ghibli-style art and new product launches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2025 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).