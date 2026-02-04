VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 4: Dexian India, a global leader in talent consulting and technology solutions, is set to inaugurate its largest state-of-the-art office facility on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at Embassy Splendid Tech Zone, Chennai. The inauguration marks a landmark moment in Dexian India's 13-year journey in the country and reinforces its deep-rooted commitment to Tamil Nadu and the national vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India by 2047).

Designed as an 850+ seater, next-generation facility, the new Chennai office will serve as a strategic hub for Dexian India's expanding Global Capability Center (GCC) operations. The facility is purpose-built to support high-value work across digital engineering, data and analytics, cloud transformation, cybersecurity, AI-led solutions, and enterprise platforms. More than a physical expansion, the new office reflects Dexian India's philosophy of being In the Business for Good, where infrastructure, innovation, and people come together to create sustainable, long-term value.

The inauguration ceremony will be graced by Dr. Darez Ahamed, IAS, Managing Director & CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu, Government of Tamil Nadu, as the Chief Guest. Distinguished global leaders joining the occasion include Maruf Ahmed, Global CEO, Dexian LLC, and Anil Kumar, Managing Partner, Mindspace LLC.

Over the last 11 years, Dexian India has evolved in step with India's transformation into a global capability powerhouse. From a 2,000 sq. ft. shared office, the organization today operates across 175,000 sq. ft. in seven offices spanning six cities, growing from a two-member team to a 2,000+ strong workforce. What began as back-office support has become the global lifeline of delivery, innovation, and strategic execution for Dexian worldwide, supporting not just the US but international markets across regions.

A defining aspect of Dexian India's journey has been its leadership in purpose-led innovation, particularly in AgriTech. Dexian India recently built and scaled a vertical solution, with its AgriIQ Agri Intelligence platform at the core. AgriIQ brings together data, analytics, AI/ML, and hyper-local insights to empower governments, institutions, and farmers to make smarter decisions across the agricultural value chain. This capability has already led to multiple successful AgriTech projects, reinforcing Dexian's role in developing technology that delivers real-world impact.

The inauguration ceremony will feature a ribbon-cutting, a facility walkthrough, and leadership addresses, symbolizing not just the opening of a new office but also the next chapter in Dexian India's mission to build global capabilities responsibly, sustainably, and at scale from India.

About Dexian

Dexian is a global leader in talent consulting and technology solutions, driving innovation and long-term growth for organizations. We combine People, Processes, and Technology to help clients meet their business objectives and tackle challenges. Specializing in recruiting top global talent, Dexian provides access to a diverse talent pool in technology, finance, and other fields. Our NextGen technology solutions foster digital excellence, innovation, and superior customer experiences. We also help establish Global Capability Centers (GCCs) as innovation hubs, offering strategic benefits, operational efficiencies, and cost optimizations for global expansion. In AgriTech, Dexian transforms agriculture with solutions that benefit farmers, agricultural professionals, and consumers across the entire value chain. Since 1994, Dexian has been dedicated to empowering businesses, with over 12,000 employees in 70+ locations worldwide, serving 250+ Fortune 500 companies with a customer-centric approach.

