Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17: The Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India) (ACCE(I)) takes great pride in announcing the remarkable success of the NATCON 2023 (National Convention of Civil Engineers) seminar titled "Building Tall and Resilient" (BTR-2023), hosted by the Hyderabad Chapter. The event witnessed an overwhelming response from industry professionals and enthusiasts, with registrations crossing an impressive count of more than 700 delegates.

ACCE(I), established in 1985, is the premier professional body of Civil Engineers in India. With a nationwide presence of over 39 centers and more than 8000 members, ACCE(I) serves as a prominent platform that unifies Civil Engineers, Government and its organizations, R&D Institutions, and Academia. The organization remains steadfast in its commitment to disseminating knowledge, fostering professional and ethical conduct, and promoting social awareness among its members.

BTR 2023, organized in collaboration with esteemed knowledge partners AIT Solutions, brought together experts, thought leaders, and professionals from around the world to explore the latest advancements and innovations in the construction industry, with a specific focus on tall buildings. The conference's resounding success was a testament to the immense enthusiasm shown by the participants, leading to a record number of registrations.

The conference featured a distinguished lineup of international and national speakers, including renowned architects, engineers, and industry experts, who generously shared their expertise and insights. Attendees were provided with invaluable knowledge, unique networking opportunities with industry professionals, and a chance to explore cutting-edge technological advancements in the construction industry.

The honorable speakers who graced the event with their presence were:

1. Jay Marshall Strabala, Design Partner & Founder, Strabala + Architecture, speaking on "Supertall Buildings - The Next Generation."

2. Dr Naveed Anwar, CEO, CSi Bangkok, presenting on "Efficiency of Tall Building Structural Systems."

3. Prof Pennung Warnitchai, Professor, Structural Engineering, Asian Institute of Technology, discussing "Seismic Base Isolation of Tall Buildings and Suppression of Wind-induced Vibrations by Tuned Mass Dampers."

4. Dr Geoff Chao, Head of Department, Civil & Infrastructure Engineering, Asian Institute of Technology, sharing insights on "Factors Influencing Soil Investigation for Design of Foundations."

5. Dr Narong Leungbootnak, Chairman, Future Engineering Consultant Co. Ltd., Thailand, addressing "Project Management and Construction Technologies for Tall Buildings."

6. Thaung Htut Aung, Director, AIT Solutions, focusing on "Designing for More Resilient and Less Vulnerable Buildings using Performance-based Design Approach."

7. S.M. Zia Uddin, Coordinator, Wind Tunnel Testing and Structural Health Monitoring, AIT Solutions, providing an overview of "Wind Tunnel Testing of Tall Buildings."

8. Mahesh Arumugam, Regional Director South Asia, Meinhardt, discussing "High Rise complex Geometrical facades and how to maintain High complex Geometries elevations."

9. Prof Suresh Narayana, Structural Fire Engineering, sharing insights on "Fire design and safety for tall buildings."

10. Gopakumar. G, Consultant Vertical Transportation, addressing "Vertical transportation in tall building Structures."

11. Srinivas Valluri, CEO, Synergy Infra Consultants Pvt Ltd, presenting on "Electrical design and safety in tall buildings."

12. Darshan Ruikar, Arup Advisory's lead for BIM, Digital and Data Management, discussing "BIM and Digital Engineering in Tall Buildings."

13. Steven White, an expert in drainage ventilation for high-rise buildings, speaking on "Design and execution of plumbing in tall buildings."

The past decade witnessed a transformative shift in how constructions have impacted society, with innovation playing a pivotal role. Structural engineering experts, alongside builders and designers, have made tremendous progress in inventing and creating extraordinary buildings, setting new benchmarks in the field of construction. As we stand at the crossroads of the past, present, and future, it becomes crucial to assess how the industry will shape the future. At the Building Tall and Resilient 2023 Conference, experts and stalwarts from various disciplines shed light on the industry's future trajectory based on their past experiences.

The resounding success of BTR 2023 and the overwhelming response from the industry underscore the significance of such events in fostering knowledge exchange, collaboration, and innovation within the construction sector. ACCE(I) remains steadfast in its commitment to organizing conferences, meetings, and seminars that promote the dissemination of knowledge and advancements in the field of civil engineering.

National Office Bearers of ACCE(I):

- President: Vijay Sanap

- Vice-President: Rajkumar Kacharla

- Secretary General: Sandeep Vijay Mayya

- Treasurer: Srinivasan

Host Team of ACCE(I) Hyderabad Chapter:

- Chairman: Kashiram Adepu

- Secretary: Bheem rao

- Treasurer: Ramesh Ch

- Organizing Chairman: Mahender Reddy

- Organizing Team Member: Sudhakar

AIT Solutions is a renowned knowledge partner, contributing to innovative solutions and advancements in various industries. Collaborating with ACCE(I) for the BTR 2023 Conference, AIT Solutions brought expertise and insights from their experts to enrich the event.

