Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 (ANI/PNN): Business Mint is back with another hottest award of the industry- the Nationwide Awards Restaurant & Hospitality Awards - 2021, Bengaluru Edition.

The year 2021 is bringing many progressions to how the hospitality industry works, however not in the manners we expected only a year prior. Like an unexpected blackout, COVID-19 disturbed each aspect of modern lifestyle, and operations day-to-day lives currently can't seem to get back to return as usual.

Nationwide Awards Restaurant & Hospitality Awards - 2021, Bengaluru Edition is a prestigious recognition program for the hotel and hospitality industry recognizing the best hotels & restaurants, best hospitality experience, experience providers. Restaurant & Hospitality Awards are given based on the reviews of client input alongside our own collected section information. Nominees are then sorted and categorized on a regional basis by an expert board of judges.

The Nationwide Awards Restaurant & Hospitality Awards - 2021, Bengaluru Edition is the zenith of achievement by an extravagance restaurant, offering recognition for achieving the respect of guests and industry players the same, and by awarding restaurants and best hospitality and, across different categories of award categories.

Winning a Nationwide Awards Restaurant and Hospitality Awards won't just inspire the confidence of guests and hold a dependable client base in this profoundly competitive market. But, it will also stimulate consistent development and development of Hotels and Restaurants.

In the year 2021, restaurants and hospitality, and other accommodation verticals will be looking to innovate to help new wellbeing activities for guests and workers to consent to new work laws and guidelines.

The frontline groups are the foundation of the hospitality and restaurant industry, making up 80 per cent of the workforce. Organizations are starting the New Year with a guarantee to ensure these significant laborers. In 2021, we can hope to see greater cordiality organizations put resources into innovative change according to their customers.

To reward and honor that experienced Restaurant & Hospitality Expert, Business Mint issued a list of Restaurants, Nightclubs, Home Chefs, Food Brands, and Working Professionals in the Industry whose groups and missions brought home a success here: https://nationwideawards.org/award

List of "Nationwide Awards Restaurant & Hospitality Awards - 2021, Bengaluru Edition" Winners:

Four Points by Sheraton Bengaluru, Whitefield - Luxury City Hotel

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Bangalore - Best Business Hotel

The Table - Best Dessert Brand

The Betel Leaf Co | Paan - Best Paan Brand of the Year

Curryosity - Most Efficient Central Kitchen for Corporates

Cafe Reset by Luke Coutinho - Best Emerging Healthy Food Restaurant of the Year

The Urban Roof - Best Contemporary Themed Based Restaurant

Sheesh Kebab - Restaurant Serving the Most Authentic Kebabs

Sajan's Kitchen - Most Preferred Home Kitchen

Sri Udupi Food Hub - Restaurant Serving Most Authentic Udupi Cuisine

The Moong Zone - Best Emerging Healthy Food Truck

Mr.Panipuri - Innovative QSR (Quick Service Restaurant)

NU AIR - Best Emerging Company, Tea & Hookah Outsourcing Category

What the Ale?! - Promising Microbrewery of the Year

Sarposh Restaurant and Tea Room - Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year, Kashmiri Cuisine

Glee Dessert - Best Luxurious Dessert Shop

Kebapci Foods India - Best Casual Dining Restaurant, Turkish Category

Brew & Barbeque - Best Gastro Pub

Mast Marathi Restaurant - Restaurant Serving Most Authentic Maharashtrian Cuisine

Streetology - Best Emerging Food Joint for Street Food

MaakaDulaar - Best Emerging Home Chefs Food Ordering & Delivery Platform

Special Awards

Nitienaa Rao - Co-founder, Curryosity - Best Emerging Restaurateur of the Year

Chef Altamsh Patel, Oakwood Premier Prestige Bangalore - Promising Chef

Neelam Agarwal - Founder & Chef, Sugary Forest - Best Emerging Home Chef - 2021, Bengaluru

Kiran Kuberan - Bar Manager, Biergarten Brewery & Kitchen - Best Emerging Mixologist of the Year

Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder of Business Mint says, On behalf of Business mint and Nationwide Awards, I might want to congratulate and salute every industry expert and especially our winners of Nationwide Awards Restaurant & Hospitality Awards - 2021, Bengaluru Edition. While this year has been the hardest the hotel and hospitality industry has at any point confronted, we attempt to perceive the individuals who deserve praise and to advance the hard work of the tenacious hotel and hospitality industry. In this exceptional year of the honors, more than 700 nominations were received during the current year's program, and the standards of entries were incredibly high. We were overwhelmed by the nature of passages this year. Congrats once again to every one of our winners.

It was amazing to see such countless top-quality organizations celebrating the best in their industry. Nationwide Awards Restaurant & Hospitality Awards - 2021 will continue to grow in other metro cities too.

