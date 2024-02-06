NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 6: BYOGI, a sustainable conscious living solution, announces the launch of its herb-infused clothing line 'Shuddhi'. Crafted with a blend of cutting-edge technology & sustainable practices, BYOGI's herb-infused clothing incorporates natural herbs directly into the fabric offering a unique sensory experience with multiple wellness benefits to the wearer.

BYOGI, a brand that seamlessly intertwines fashion and empowerment, was born out of a profound purpose and a commitment to make a positive impact. The brand's origin lies in the empowerment projects where incredible women emerged from socially and economically challenging backgrounds. These women, having faced unimaginable challenges such as violence and the loss of loved ones, inspired the inception of BYOGI.

BYOGI encompasses conscious clothing, wellness essentials, thoughtful accessories and BYOGI Studio which comprises of bridal collection.

In ancient India, the use of herbs and natural remedies to heal the body and mind was a common practice. The Shuddhi collection was inspired by this tradition in order to harness the natural healing power of herbs such as Tulsi, Neem, and Tumeric into your daily routine for improved sleep, reduced stress & healthier skin.

BYOGI integrates the finest herbs carefully selected for their therapeutic properties, directly into the fibers. The infusion ensures that these herb benefits are gradually released creating a continuous & comforting wearing experience.

Srividya, Global Business Head BYOGI, says, "With this collection of "Shuddhi", we want to introduce a symphonic fusion of nature, fashion & wellness. The products not only elevate personal style but also contribute to holistic well-being."

The Shuddhi collection has six different herb-infused products such as Aloe Vera, Neem, Tulsi, Red Sandalwood, Vetiver (Khus) and Tumeric. Each pyjama set from the Shuddhi collection is perfect for leisure & sleepwear.

One can experience a rejuvenating sleep, in the luxurious comfort of the cotton-made kurta and pyjama sets, made with love and care by BYOGI in-house artisans and infused with Tulsi, Neem, Turmeric, and other herbs for their skin healing and calming properties.

Shop the collection: byogi.store | www.instagram.com/byogi.official.

