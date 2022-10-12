New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The government on Wednesday approved the payment of Productivity-Linked Bonus, which is equivalent to 78 days of wages, to railway employees for the financial year 2021-2022.

According to available data, about 11.27 lakh non-gazetted railway employees are likely to benefit from the decision.

The financial implication of payment of 78 days' PLB to railway employees has been estimated to be Rs 1,832.09 crore. The wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of PLB is Rs 7,000 per month. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days.The Railway Ministry had earlier said railway employees played an important role in the performance of Passenger and Goods services which also acted as catalysts for the economy. In fact, Railway employees ensured uninterrupted movement of essential commodities like food, fertilizer, coal and other items even during the lockdown period. The Railways has ensured there is no shortage of such commodities in the area of operations. (ANI)

