Jurgen Klopp is facing a tough challenge in getting Liverpool's season back on track after yet another loss in the league. The Champions League fixture against Rangers at Ibrox will come as a relief considering the team is doing reasonably well in this competition. Another win against Rangers will consolidate their position in Group A and put a lot of pressure on Ajax. With the Manchester City game on the horizon, Liverpool will be tested in terms of squad depth. Injuries have played a major role in the Reds' slow start and Jurgen Klopp will hope it eases a bit going forward. Opponents Rangers have struggled with three losses on the bounce. They will need to play significantly well to match the level of their famous opponents. Barcelona vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Kemar Roofe, and Ianis Hagi. Filip Helander, Tom Lawrence, Jon McLaughlin, and John Souttar are all ruled out Rangers which leaves them depleted ahead of such a big game. Ryan Jack and John Lundstram in midfield have a lot of work ahead of themselves with the Reds deploying a high press. Mirko Colak will play as the lone striker and could cut a frustrated figure with the home side not getting much of the ball.

Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Joel Matip picked up injuries recently to add to Liverpool's woes. Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are already long-term injuries for the visitors which goes to the problem the team has had in recent times. Roberto Firminho and Darwin Nunez will lead the attack for them with Diogo Jota and Mo Salah on the wings. Fabinho could be the player dictating the tempo of the match from midfield. Real Madrid Qualify for UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Round of 16 After 1-1 Draw With Shakhtar Donetsk.

When is Rangers vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Rangers vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Ibrox Stadium. The game will be held on October 13, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Rangers vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Rangers vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Rangers vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Inter Milan match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps. Despite the problems, Liverpool is too good a side to not to come away with a win from Scotland.

