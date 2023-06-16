GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], June 16: What started as a small idea back in 2017, Cake2homes has grown into a business spanning over 150 cities. Offering tailor-made gift packages for different celebrations, they're becoming popular for their punctuality and overall services.

Cake2homes, as the name suggests, is an endeavor that wants to bring cakes to every home in India and has become one of the most popular and growing cakes, flower and gifts start-ups. Cakes are essential to make every special occasion even more special. But, there is a massive gap between customer expectations and the industry standards.

Hemin Shah, who hails from a middle-class Gujrati family, never knew what destiny had in store for him. He was never inspired to be a businessman. Like every other person from a similar background, he went for a job right after college. Here, he went to a promotion celebration of his colleague and felt dismayed with others when the delivered cake wasn't at par with expectations and was delivered late. This ruined everyone's mood.

This made him understand this gap, making him want to better this industry. With this idea, he started a small home brand, Cake2homes, that offers birthday cakes, birthday flowers, and birthday gifts in addition to other unique gifts. Cake2homes has grown into a vast chain catering to Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, and Delhi NCR, amongst other cities.

But as they say, it takes years to become an overnight success, and Hemin will definitely agree to it. When he started, he juggled between his job and business, taking care of every aspect. He wanted to ensure that everyone who orders from Cake2homes gets an on-time and high-quality delivery.

However, he soon hit a roadblock. The business fell short of funds. Showing faith in his idea, a friend decided to help him out that turned into an elixir for his business, and it started to thrive. But as the sailing was about to become smooth, Hemin had an accident, making him bedridden for months. This started impacting his business. This was the moment when Hemin decided to take his business online, and his fortunes turned slowly but steadily.

Cake2Homes is presently becoming the go-to store for many households and corporate houses alike. Their top-notch quality products and service is rapidly gaining their popularity. In case you have an occasion that you want to make unique, you can order from the Cake2homes official website.

