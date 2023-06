Patna, June 16: An intense search was launched in JayPrabha Medanta hospital in the Kankarbagh area in Patna after Medanta, Gurugram received a call threatening to explode the medical facility, and it alerted its branches across the country.

The Gurugram's Medanta hospital received a threat call around 10 p.m. on Thursday to explode the hospital. Following that, Medanta hospital alerted all its other bracnhes in the country including the Medanta hospital, Patna. Mumbai Bomb Threat: School Student Issues 'I Am Gonna Blast Mumbai Very Soon' Threat on Twitter, Arrested From Nanded.

Following the alert, a dog squad, bomb squad and ATS team reached the hospital and intensively searched in and outside of the hospital. After two hours of search, no suspicious object was found on the Medanta hospital premises. Bomb Threat to DPS: Delhi Public School Gets Another Threatening Mail, Turns Out To Be Hoax.

"As soon as we received the alert, our bomb squad, dog squad and ATS team teached there. They carried out a thorough search in the hospital but nothing suspicious was found. Then our teams returned," said Ravi Shankar Singh, SHO of Kankarbagh, Patna.

The Gurugram police are investigating the case and the offender has made the phone call from somewhere in Himachal Pradesh.

