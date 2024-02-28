NewsVoir

Delhi-NCR [India], February 28: World University of Design invites submissions of papers and performances for its upcoming International Performing Arts Conference aimed at fostering thought-provoking discussions, academic presentations, and artistic expressions contributing to the ongoing dialogue between tradition and modernity within the Indian Knowledge System. The papers and the performances will be presented on 9th and 10th May at the Triveni Auditorium in Delhi, the event seeks to affirm the significance of academic endeavours in the realm of performing arts.

Also Read | AI in 5G Networks: Tech Mahindra and Global IT and Electronics Manufacturing Leader Pegatron Sign MoU at MWC 2024 To Develop AI-Enabled Private 5G Networks.

Under the banner of its first conference ANVESHA, the university endeavors to facilitate collaborations between artists and technologists. This initiative aims to push the boundaries of creativity while preserving the essence of cultural heritage. ANVESHA is poised to serve as a platform for discussion and idea exchange, facilitating networking opportunities among researchers, artists, technologists, choreographers, and enthusiasts, both nationally and internationally. The conference will also serve to inspire young scholars and students in the field.

The conference framework emphasizes the integration of dance and/or performing arts within various creative disciplines of design, including architecture, technology, visual arts, and fashion, as well as aspects of political and social activism, heritage creation and preservation, and international geopolitics.

Also Read | Sex Drive Mismatch with Your Partner? You’re Not Alone.

In the long run, the organizers seek to contribute to the ongoing discourse on tradition and modernity within the Indian Knowledge System, propel dance into the future, and promote academic research on various facets of Indian classical dance. Accepted papers will be published in an ISBN book of proceedings, and individual E-Certificates will be awarded to registered authors.

Prof. (Dr.) Parul Purohit Vats (Dean, School of Performing Arts, WUD) remarked, "In today's world, performing arts education is a beacon of creativity, critical thinking, and cultural appreciation. Conferences like ANVESHANA blend tradition with innovation, showing how our heritage inspires modern expression. We aim to spark youth interest, showcasing diverse career paths in this dynamic field."

The inaugural edition of the conference is organized by the Performing Arts department of World University of Design under the guidance of an academic expert committee comprising heads of various international institutions and esteemed academicians from institutions such as the India International Performing Arts Centre Singapore, Pagrav Dance Company UK, Shoebox Arts Productions Inc. Calgary, Canada, and Center Mandapa, Paris, among others, indicating a high level of international involvement and collaboration.

Participants from around the world are invited to submit abstracts, limited to 300 words, outlining the essence, theme, and objectives of their performance or research paper. Abstracts may be in Hindi or English and can address various topics including the influence of Allied Arts on Dance Production, the Contribution of the Indian Knowledge System in reclaiming cultural heritage, Choreographic Innovations in Indian Classical Dance, and more.

Interested participants should email their abstracts or queries to anveshana.sopa@wud.ac.in by 30th March 2024.

For further details, please visit the website worlduniversityofdesign.ac.in/ANVESHANA-2024.

The World University of Design (WUD), founded in 2018, is a prominent institution located in Sonipat, Haryana. It is among India's leading emerging universities, holding a QS I-Gauge Platinum Rating in Design education and an A+ Grade in Outcome-Based Education by World Institutional Ranking. Dedicated to creative education, WUD has the largest portfolio of design courses in India. It offers a diverse range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in fields like Architecture, Design, Fashion, Communication, Visual Arts, Performing Arts, and Management.

Committed to sustainability and making a positive global impact, WUD fosters a dynamic learning environment that promotes hands-on education, fostering student excellence with state-of-the-art facilities and numerous award-winning projects. The university prioritizes research and innovation and has established international collaborations and exchange programs to provide students with a global perspective. With a focus on industry partnerships, internships, and industry-relevant faculty, WUD prepares students for successful careers in the design industry, aiming to become a center of excellence in creative education in India.

For more information, please visit worlduniversityofdesign.ac.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)