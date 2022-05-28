New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI/ATK): Sanzooz Finance (SZFT) is a new cryptocurrency that will allow users to trade artificial assets without actually owning them.

It will allow the trading of assets for their price without having to purchase them. The Sanzooz Exchange will share fees with its users and has great utility.

It could even outperform the returns from other cryptocurrencies such as Stellar (XLM) and Uniswap (UNI).

However, you should add all three tokens as investing in a single asset is risky. Let's find out more about these three coins and why you should add them for a balanced portfolio.

Stellar (XLM) announces voting for Protocol 19

The Stellar Foundation that governs the XLM Token has proposed voting for deploying a crucial upgrade known as Protocol 19.

It might boost the prospects of the XLM Token because it would allow frequently transacting parties to move their activities off-chain.

The opening and final settlement will still take place on the main Stellar chain but the bulk of the activity could be processed off-chain between frequently used payment channels.

This would allow faster settlements and lower costs in the future maintaining more efficiency for the main chain.

The XLM Token remains a favourite among payment cryptocurrencies due to its fast transaction times and lower costs.

Uniswap (UNI) is most widely held among whales

As per Whalestats, the UNI Token is the most widely held cryptocurrency among whales.

The UNI Token powers the decentralised Ethereum exchange known as Uniswap. It offers discounts and attractive rewards to its holders.

The UNI Token has been accumulated by whales in the past few weeks signalling a potential price spike for the coin. Uniswap is the hub for DeFi solutions and is widely preferred by cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Sanzooz Finance (SZFT) will revolutionise peer to contract trading

Sanzooz Finance will not have an order book but will allow trading against the contract directly in a procedure that is known as peer to contract trading.

The SZFT Token will be used to power quick transactions and will ensure quick settlements. It will be offered via a presale in the near future.

Sanzooz Finance will allow the trading of artificial assets by using the SZFT Token as collateral.

Whenever a user wishes to mint an artificial asset, an equivalent amount of SZFT can be locked with the exchange.

If the value of the minted asset rises, a part of the SZFT will be unlocked to reflect the new price.

The price oracles will be used to serve smart contracts directly and the entire process will be governed in a permissionless and automated manner.

Holders of the SZFT Token will be able to claim a share from the 0.3 per cent trading fees generated on the exchange. Users will also be able to earn an additional income by staking SZFT Tokens.

The Sanzooz Finance exchange will also offer derivatives trading including futures and options.

This will allow users to utilise leverage and amplify their earnings. Advanced users frequently make use of futures and options to hedge their risk and earn additional gains.

SZFT Token ecosystem will work on a multi-level DAO governed model. Rather than one single DAO, it will have many sub-DAOs which will introduce a new model of decentralised governance.

Each sub-DAO will be able to make individual decisions for better governance. Membership criteria for these different DAOs will differ depending on the functions assigned to them.

It will ensure a high level of transparency and governance where users will be able to drive the future direction of the SZFT platform.

Sanzooz Finance introduces a new means of trading artificial assets and holding the SZFT Token could potentially provide huge returns in the future.

You can add the three tokens described above through the dollar-cost averaging method.

Learn more about Sanzooz Finance:

Presale: https://sale.sanzooz.finance/register

Website: http://sanzooz.finance

Telegram: https://t.me/Sanzooz_Financ

