Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were knocked out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after the team suffered defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Qualifier 2. RR won the match by seven wickets after chasing down 158 and thus qualified for the IPL 2022 final. RR will now take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the summit clash. And RCB’s IPL 2022 campaign comes to an end. After the defeat, RCB funny memes went viral on social media with fans reacting to their elimination. RR vs RCB Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Jos Buttler Helps Rajasthan Make Final After 14 Years.

RCB had made it to the IPL 2022 playoffs on fourth place after Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC). RCB then defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator to book a place in Qualifier 2. Meanwhile, check out some of the funniest memes related to RCB’s exit we found on Twitter.

#EeSalaCupNamde is not possible in this year try next time #Chokli and his fans pic.twitter.com/x6VOKnV1zG — Prashant Pandey🇮🇳 (@Mr_Pandeyjii) May 27, 2022

RCB played 16 matches including the IPL 2022 playoffs and won nine and lost seven. This was RCB's one of the best IPL campaigns but they failed to go the distance once again.

