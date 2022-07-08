Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 8 (ANI/PR Newswire): Among the various issues being faced by India's Agriculture sector, stubble burning and soil depletion due to intensive cultivation and over-mining of nutrients by crops are the most serious ones. Far from a mere nuisance, pollution from burning crop residue contributes 15 per cent of India's total air pollution and poses a serious risk to the health and safety of people, whereas pressure of increasing productivity on the existing cultivated area has led to soil depletion so much so that around 37 per cent of India's total arable and non-arable land suffers from various forms of degradation.

In a significant development which seeks to eliminate these problems for the farmers and revolutionise the agriculture sector of India forever, Canadian agricultural technology pioneer Clean Seed Agricultural Technologies is going to bring to India its advanced planting and seeding technology having a far-reaching impact on the agricultural practices, gains and replenishment.

Developed over the past 10 years and patented by Clean Seed worldwide as well as in India, this globally proven seeding and planting technology is aimed at addressing key production and sustainability issues rampant in Indian agriculture. The innovative, modular, row-by-row technology originally developed in Canada including a true single-pass- no-tillage row unit is designed to eliminate stubble burning and tillage, advanced metering technologies for precision application of seed and fertilizer, as well as planter singulation options.

However, to optimise their technology and machines to suit the Indian weather conditions, and agricultural, soil and crop patterns, Clean Seed has teamed up with Chandigarh University, Gharuan. In the crucial position as the Technology Testing Partner, Chandigarh University has been field-testing the Clean Seed products, constantly passing feedback on how to make these machines more India-friendly.

Chandigarh University has now hosted an exclusive technology demonstration on its Gharuan campus, where the company's single seeding, planting and fertilizer application machine- 'SMART Seeder MINI-MAX' was demonstrated to a well-attended gathering, including delegates from the Agriculture Ministry of Punjab and Haryana Government, Farmer Producer Organizations and local progressive farmers. Clean Seed's Canadian team including Company President Colin Rush and Vice President of Operations & Product Development Jeet Jheetey was present on the occasion and gave a detailed technical and agronomic presentation at the event showcasing the technology followed by in-field demonstrations of planting into standing crop stubble. The demonstrations continued planting multiple crops including corn, soybeans, and cotton while placing fertilizer in a single pass in the Agricultural Practices Fields of Chandigarh University's University Institute of Agricultural Sciences.

Giving more information about the company's goal and the products, Rush said, "Our goal is to generate high value and return on investment for Indian farmers including crop input savings, yield potential increases using a no-till single-pass seeding system." The MINI-MAX is a true single-pass Zero till, all product planter, seeder and nutrient applicator. Its ability to cut through previous crop residue without tillage or stubble burning in a single no-tillage pass creates a dramatic opportunity to increase soil biodiversity, fertilizer efficiency and production while reducing water usage, soil erosion, and fertilizer run-off.

The machine comes with a unique Coulter-Shank opener designed to cut and part crop residue to place seed and fertility in a single pass. It has a multi-ported opener with up to 6 different product placements in the furrow in relation to the seed to maximize fertilizer efficiency and soil moisture usage in dry and wet conditions.

The machine provides Row by Row metering with single-pass ability to plant 1, 2, 3 or more types of crops in a single pass enabling one pass 'cover cropping' or 'multi-cropping' in the same field, even as the planter singulation option allows precision placement and distribution of key India crops including corn, soybeans, and cotton.

"What makes it even unique is its ability to meter any seed, fertilizer, soil amendment, or biological with infinitely variable patented stepper motor metering including durable foam metering wheels and plastic metering housings resistant to rust and humidity damage. The machine has proved itself in North America, South America, Australia and elsewhere worldwide to reduce crop inputs, increase yield potentials in a sustainable system to preserve and increase soil organic matter," said Rush.

"Along with Chandigarh University, Clean Seed is working towards fine-tuning its machines for India. The Clean Seed will ensure that its products are available in multiple sizes and configurations offering capability and affordability for farmers in India with product costs expected similar to current locally produced seeders offered in the Indian market for farmers," says Jeet Jheetey, Vice President of Operations and Product Development, Clean Seed.

We are working for production and distribution of these machines locally as well as other key export markets with units expected to be available by December this year, he adds.

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

