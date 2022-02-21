Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Carnival Group and the 8secondz short video app are launching 8coin in a bid to reward creators who win challenges, onboard new users and introduce their own music to the platform.

As creators win challenges and interact within 8scondz they can each earn 8coin, which then appears in their in-app wallets. 8coin can be used to redeem a range of prizes including Amazon vouchers and purchase premium in-app features and functionality.

Also Read | Theatrical Releases of the Week: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ajith Kumar's Valimai, Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak and More.

"We're excited to be launching 8coin in India to reward creators who win challenges, upload their own music to the platform and build their communities within 8secondz," says 8secondz CEO Tom Godfrey.

"This offers a great opportunity for creators to start building the balances of their in-app wallets and have their creative achievements formally recognised."

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Eve-Teasers Stabbed to Death in Shivamogga; Two Arrested.

One way creators can earn 8coins is through the 8secondz Refer and Earn program. Through the program if you refer someone to the app who then enters three challenges and watches a set number of videos, you both earn 8coin.

"If you're looking to be rewarded for the time you spend creating and watching short videos, the 8secondz Refer and Earn program could be just the thing you're looking for," Godfrey says.

When it comes to redeeming and spending 8coins, 8secondz allows users to access Amazon vouchers and purchase premium in-app features and functionality. Among the premium features is the ability to unlock songs from emerging artists, who then get a percentage of the transaction.

"As a talent discovery platform we want to reward and recognise emerging artists and one way we can do this is through allowing them to paywall their songs and earn as users unlock and create videos with their tracks," Godfrey says.

"We're delighted to announce that emerging U.S. Hip Hop artist, Te Atana, is the first creator to add tracks behind the 8coin paywall."

To discover Te Atana's latest tracks, download 8secondz from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store or for more information about 8coin and the Refer and Earn program, please visit: 8secondz.in/en.

Carnival Group was established in 2011 by Indian entrepreneur Shrikant Bhasi and is now a growing conglomerate with diversified business interests in more than 120 cities across India. It has three core businesses: Carnival Media, Travancore Foods India Pvt. Ltd. and Carnival Cinemas, which has cinemas in 162 locations with more than 470 operational screens.

8secondz is a short form video challenge platform available on iOS, Android and web. It was founded in 2017 with the goal of helping emerging content creators showcase their skills and inspire others to compete in their creative space. 8secondz is based in Sydney, Australia. 8coin is an in-app recognition system used to reward 8secondz creators. 8coin appears in creators in-app wallets when they win challenges and engage in the app. It is not a crypto currency.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)