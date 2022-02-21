Shivamogga, February 21: Two youngsters who allegedly teased and misbehaved with a girl were stabbed to death by her brothers and their associates on Saturday night.

The deceased are rowdysheeters Salem, 22, and Abdulla, 23. Two persons have been taken into custody. According to police, the girl's brother Dadapeer and cousin Tippu were fighting with each other at Dadapeer's house on Saturday evening. Four College Students Killed, Two Critically Injured in Road Accident on NH75 Near Bengaluru

According to a report in Times of India, Salem and Abdulla rushed to the spot and pacified the brothers. Around 11pm, Salem and Abdulla were found dead in Sulebailu, a locality close to the Shivamogga bus stand. During investigations, two suspects said Salem and Abdulla allegedly misbehaved with Dadapeer's sister, leading to the tragedy.

Shivamogga superintendent of police BM Laxmi Prasad told TOl the duo had come on a bike and allegedly misbehaved with her. A furious Dadapeer called his friend Allabhaksh and others to thrash them. This resulted in the murder, the officer said.

In another news, a 24-year-old woman was arrested for getting her mother killed with help of a man in south Delhi, an official said on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Sudha Rani (55), a resident of Madangir in south Delhi, was found lying in a pool of blood at her house. Delhi Horror: 24-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Getting Her Mother Killed in Madangir

Both the accused have been arrested and the surgical blade used to commit the crime has also been recovered. "Further probe is on," police said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2022 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).