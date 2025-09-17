Carro raises USD60 million in a round led by Cool Japan Fund to accelerate demand of Japanese cars across Asia Pacific

Singapore, September 17: Carro, Asia Pacific's leading online car marketplace, has raised US$60 million in a round led by Cool Japan Fund (Japan's sovereign wealth fund), with participation from several new investors. This investment will go towards bolstering the demand of Japanese cars across Asia Pacific where Carro has a presence in.

- Overall demand for used cars is expected to grow; Carro to capture and accelerate growth of Japanese used cars

- Capital injection to help showcase Japan's advanced automotive technologies across region

"Japanese automakers have always had a strong presence and historical dominance in Asia Pacific," says Carro Co-founder and CEO Aaron Tan. "Japanese cars continue to be reliable and trustworthy with their advanced automotive technologies, including fuel cell innovations, and superior safety features. We are confident we can increase the market share of Japanese Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) in time to come."

The overall demand for used cars and new PHEVs, especially in the Southeast Asian region, is expected to grow, driven by anticipated economic expansion, the rise of the middle income population as well as government subsidies for EVs in countries like Indonesia and Thailand.

"Japanese cars hold a significant share of the used car market across Asia Pacific, and we're keen to cement our dominance" says Cool Japan Fund President, CEO and COO, Kenichi Kawasaki. "Through this investment in Carro, Cool Japan Fund aims to boost demand for Japanese cars in the region and reinforce their value by showcasing Japan's advanced automotive technologies."

Founded in 2013, Cool Japan Fund is a government-backed private fund with the aim of contributing to the sustainable growth of Japan's economy through the expansion of overseas demand and supply of Japanese products and services. Their diverse portfolio includes companies in F&B, media and content, lifestyle and travel.

Carro is Asia Pacific's leading online automotive ecosystem platform. The unicorn startup transacts over 100,000 units of new and used vehicles per year across 7 markets and is a leading auto fintech, auto digital insurance broker and aftersales service provider in the region.

About Cool Japan Fund

Cool Japan Fund was founded in November 2013 as a public-private fund with the aim of contributing to the sustainable growth of Japan's economy through the expansion of overseas demand and supply of attractive products and services unique to Japanese lifestyle & culture*.

Cool Japan Fund aims to commercialize the "attractiveness unique to Japanese lifestyle & culture" and increase overseas demand by providing risk capital for businesses across a variety of areas.

*e.g. Content, food & clothing & housing related products, services, advanced technology, leisure, local products, traditional products, education, tourism, etc.

About Carro

Founded in 2015, Carro is Asia Pacific's largest online used car marketplace. By offering a trustworthy and transparent experience, Carro transforms the traditional way of buying and selling cars through proprietary pricing algorithms, AI-enabled capabilities, and innovative technological solutions. Carro most recently expanded its product line to include Brand New cars in Singapore and Malaysia, offering customers even more options.

Headquartered in Singapore, the unicorn startup has raised over S$700 million from Softbank Vision Fund and several sovereign funds. It is currently doing over S$70M in run-rate EBITDA. Together with its subsidiaries and business lines, Carro is supported by more than 4,500 employees across Asia Pacific:

- Carro, Asia Pacific's largest online used marketplace with a strong key presence in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan region, and Hong Kong SAR

- Carro Care Powered by Jardine Cycle & Carriage, Carro's in-house refurbishment and after-sales servicing capabilities

- Genie Financial Services, a next-generation fintech automotive financing provider in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand

- MPM Rent, leading mobility solutions company in Indonesia specialising in leasing / fleet financing transportation services

- Innorithm, a next-generation fleet management solutions company leveraging state-of-the art IoT and machine learning

- Kaidee, Thailand's largest online shopping and classifieds platform

For more information, please visit: www.carro.coor email marketing@carro.co.

