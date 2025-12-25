PNN

New Delhi [India], December 25: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has released the CAT 2025 result, and candidates can check their CAT result by visiting the official website of CAT 2025. Candidates are required to enter their user ID and password to check the CAT result and download their respective scorecards for future references. The scorecard covers the section-wise scaled scores as well as the overall percentile, which will be used later during the IIM admission process.

Alongside, the exam authority has also released the list of CAT toppers, and many candidates have scored perfect 100 & 99+ percentiles. We have provided the list of CAT toppers below along with their percentiles.

CAT Result 2025 - Number of Candidates Registered & CAT Toppers List

The CAT 2025 exam was conducted on 30th November 2025, and out of 2.95 lakh registered candidates, 2.58 lakh appeared in the exam. The CAT result is finally out by IIM Kozhikode, and there are many students who scored an amazing percentile in CAT 2025, and the 500+ candidates who scored the 99+ percentile belong to iQuanta - which is widely known as the best CAT preparation platform. Among the CAT toppers, engineering students dominate the top ranks who achieved 100 & 99+ percentiles.

Check the CAT 2025 toppers list with their respective percentiles.

CAT Toppers, CAT 2025 Percentile

Vinayak Agarwal, 99.99, iQuanta Student

Soumyadip Mukharjee, 99.97, iQuanta Student

Swastik Mukherjee, 99.96, iQuanta Student

Anmol Gupta, 99.96, iQuanta Student

Harsh Khudania, 99.93, iQuanta Student

Aditya Shah, 99.92, iQuanta Student

Rajesh Nathani, 99.90, iQuanta Student

Vivek Updhayay, 99.76, iQuanta Student

Sankalp Raj, 99.68, iQuanta Student

Kashvi Bhatia, 99.53, iQuanta Student

Kanav Jain,99.5, iQuanta Student

Ramandeep Khudia, 99.49, iQuanta Student

Shri Tej, 99.43, iQuanta Student

Aishiki, 99.48, iQuanta Student

Aditi Dindorkar, 99.04, iQuanta Student

CAT Result 2025 - How to Download the CAT Scorecard?

The CAT result has finally been released by IIM Kozhikode, and candidates can easily download their scorecard by visiting the official website. You should follow these simple steps to successfully download the CAT 2025 result and later use it during the IIM admission once you meet the CAT cutoff.

Step 1: Visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the CAT result 2025.

Step 2: Log in using the "User ID" and "Password"

Step 4: Once you enter, your CAT 2025 scorecard will successfully appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can print, save and download the CAT 2025 scorecard for future references.

If the CAT Result 2025 Doesn't Work This Time - What's Next?

The CAT 2025 result has been released by IIM Kozhikode. While many candidates have achieved impressive CAT percentiles, several aspirants did not secure the scores they had expected based on their preparation. But it's never been too late to attempt competitive exams like CAT. Candidates should start preparing for CAT 2026 with a proper strategy because this examination lets you compete with a pool of aspirants along with maintaining your solid academic background.

Start CAT 2026 Early Preparation

CAT is one of the most difficult management entrance examinations in the country, which requires a focused approach to qualify with a 99+ percentile.

As a CAT aspirant, confidence builds while solving questions in the same pattern that the CAT exam asks, and this can be possible through the mock test series. Candidates should solve the full-length mock test series to get a clear edge about the CAT exam pattern.

What After the CAT Result 2025? - IIM Admission Process

After the declaration of the CAT result 2025, IIMs will begin the shortlisting process for the further stage of the admission in their MBA programmes, where candidates are shortlisted not only on the basis of CAT percentile but also, apart from that, several other factors that have been set up as the IIM admission policy. The IIM admission criteria cover the Group Discussions (GD), Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI), where candidates will be assessed on the basis of their communication skills, leadership potential and clarity of thoughts.

Apart from the CAT result, IIMs also consider the academic record (class 10th, class 12th and graduation), relevant work experience you carry and gender diversity. Each IIM has their own criteria to select students based on the various factors. Most candidates believe in starting their GDPI preparation early, just after the announcement of the CAT result. This has turned out to be really helpful in building an MBA profile, as the interview panel asks a plethora of questions, so it is recommended to the candidates that they should dive deep to fulfil their dream of securing a seat in top IIMs. iQuanta provides an extensive CAT-GPI preparation course, where you will be covering 6+ mock PI sessions with feedback, 5+ GD practice sessions with evaluations, a GD-PI bible with key topics, case studies, WAT practice, and more.

Conclusion

The CAT 2025 result has been released by the IIM Kozhikode, which sets the new milestone for the candidates to apply to the top B-schools in the country. Candidates who are in the CAT toppers list have sufficient chances to convert to the top B-schools with the proper preparation of personal interviews and group discussions. The candidates who are not able to meet the expected cutoff score should plan to try CAT 2026 with a focused strategy or streamline their preparation with iQuanta's extensive modules that have already strategised many toppers.

