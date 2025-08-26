NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 26: Catalyst Brands, formed from the merger of JCPenney and SPARC Group, has officially launched its India operations under the new name Catalyst Brands Business Services. This marks a bold new chapter for the company's Bengaluru-based global capability center, positioning it at the heart of a portfolio that now includes six of America's most recognized retail brands: JCPenney, Aeropostale, Brooks Brothers, Eddie Bauer, Lucky Brand, and Nautica.

Catalyst Brands Business Services will now expand its capabilities to become a high-impact, cross-functional hub supporting the entire Catalyst Brands portfolio. With deep expertise in Information Technology, Stores and Payment Systems, Digital and eCommerce, Supply Chain, Finance, Merchandising, Marketing, and Data and Analytics, Catalyst Brands' India team will play a central role in driving efficiency, innovation, and growth for over 60 million customers.

"As Catalyst Brands, we bring together the rich heritage of six celebrated brands under a new vision for success that reflects our drive to spark innovation," said Marc Rosen, Chief Executive Officer, Catalyst Brands. "Our customers are at the heart of our business, and the expertise of our Catalyst Brands Business Services team in India is key to helping us expand our global reach and deliver quality and value for our customers."

With 800 associates and nearly a decade of operational excellence, the Bengaluru center has been instrumental in building global technology and enterprise systems for JCPenney. The impact of Catalyst Brands Business Services will be multiplied to enable faster collaboration and shape the future of a multi-brand retail ecosystem.

"India is not just supporting Catalyst Brands, it is helping shape our future," said Kevin Harper, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Catalyst Brands. "As we embark on a new chapter of growth at Catalyst Brands, our Bengaluru team will be key to streamlining operations, embedding standardization, and driving operational excellence across the board."

The center will continue to operate from Manyata Tech Park, Bengaluru, with planned growth in capabilities aligned to Catalyst's long-term global strategy.

"Over the past nine years, our Bengaluru center has proven itself as a strategic growth engine for JCPenney, and we are ready to capitalize on this momentum to take Catalyst Brands to the next level," said Kaushik Das, Managing Director, Catalyst Brands Business Services Limited. "We will continue to invest in the talent, leadership, and spirit of innovation that we've come to rely on from our India-based associates as we begin building for the future."

Catalyst Brands ignites America's most beloved retail brands to make fashion accessible to all. Our portfolio features legendary department store JCPenney, as well as iconic specialty retail brands Aeropostale, Brooks Brothers, Eddie Bauer, Lucky Brand, and Nautica.

Established in 2025, when JCPenney and the former SPARC Group combined, Catalyst Brands today operates 1,800 retail stores, shop-in-shops, and eCommerce platforms throughout the U.S. and Canada. It also serves leading wholesale accounts in North America and beyond.

For more information, visit catalystbrands.com.

