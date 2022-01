New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Thursday it has issued Rs 1.54 lakh crore in refunds to over 1.59 crore taxpayers during the current financial year till January 10, 2022.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,54,302 crore to more than 1.59 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr, 2021 to 10th January, 2022," the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

Also Read | West Indies vs Ireland, 2nd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online on FanCode: Get Free Telecast Details of WI vs IRE on TV With Match Time in India.

Income tax refunds of Rs 53,689 crore have been issued in 1,56,57,444 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,00,612 crore have been issued in 2,21,976 cases, it said.

"This includes 1.20 crore refunds of AY 2021-22 amounting to Rs 23,406.28 crore," the Income Tax Department said in another tweet. (ANI)

Also Read | Pedri Reacts After Barcelona’s 3-2 Loss Against Real Madrid in Spanish Super Cup 2021-22, Says ‘We Leave Hurt but with our Heads Held High’ .

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)