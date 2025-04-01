BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], April 1: CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd., India's leading real estate consulting firm, was the top-ranked firm for commercial real estate investment sales in India with a 63.4% market share during 2024, according to the MSCI Real Assets*. In addition to its overall ranking in India, CBRE was the market leader across four major asset classes--industrial (68.7%), retail (64.1%), residential (100%), and land (79.2%) across the Indian market. In terms of city distribution, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR were the top destinations for investment activity in 2024, each accounting for ~23% of the total, followed by Bengaluru at ~18%, Chennai at ~10%, and Hyderabad at ~8%, according to CBRE data. CBRE was the top-ranked firm for global commercial real estate investment sales in 2024, according to MSCI Real Assets--the 14th consecutive year CBRE has claimed the top spot. MSCI Real Assets credited CBRE with a 22% market share across all property types on a global basis in 2024--a 560-basis point lead over the nearest competitor. CBRE retained the top spot for commercial real estate investment sales in Asia Pacific with a 32% market share. It also held the top spot in the Americas (21%) and Europe, Middle East & Africa (18%). Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, India, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, "CBRE India's continued leadership in capital markets and land transactions reflects our deep market expertise and commitment to delivering impactful real estate solutions. Strong investment momentum across office, land, and industrial segments highlights investor confidence in India's real estate market. We remain focused on driving strategic opportunities for our clients in this evolving landscape." Gaurav Kumar, Managing Director, Capital Markets & Land, CBRE, India, said, "Excellent market fundamentals are driving a new class of global investors into Indian real estate in an unprecedented manner across all asset classes. We are delighted to be at the forefront of this extraordinary investment market and securing the top spot yet again in land and capital markets transactions for the country." * MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, it powers better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. MSCI creates industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com.

