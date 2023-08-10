NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 10: Amrita Samant, the visionary founder of Mommy Shots, has been awarded the prestigious title of Creative Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 by Entrepreneur India Magazine. The award was bestowed upon Amrita Samant on August 8th, 2023, at the JW Marriott New Delhi by Ritu Marya, Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur Media APAC, and Sahil Malik, Co-founder Da Milano. This well-deserved recognition is a testament to Amrita's exceptional leadership, innovative business model, and profound impact on the photography industry.

Also Read | Manipur Gang-Rape Horror: Another Horrific Case of Rape and Torture Comes to Light After Over 100 Days.

Amrita Samant's journey is one of passion, innovation, and dedication. In an industry as vast as photography, Amrita carved a niche market for herself by specializing in capturing intimate family moments, particularly in the realm of maternity and childhood photography. Leveraging her unique vision, Amrita tapped into the larger photography industry, which is estimated to be over 1 lakh crore. However, her focus on serving High Net Worth Individuals (HNI) and Ultra HNI clientele, constituting approximately 8 lakh families in India, has set her apart.

Mommy Shots boasts three distinct verticals. The B2C arm documents the childhood of families across India and Singapore. The B2B vertical collaborates with renowned brands in the family and kids space, such as Nykaa Fashion, Johnson's Baby, Mamaearth, Pampers, and Godrej. The third vertical, Mommy Shots Academy, is an ed-tech initiative designed to empower aspiring photographers through an app-based educational platform.

Also Read | Hike Layoffs: Blockchain Gaming Company Sacks Around 55 People After 28% GST Imposed on Online Gaming.

"As an Entrepreneur in an industry that is constantly transforming and evolving with the times, I have always believed in the power of creative innovation and the ability to impact lives. This award is a testament to the dedication of my entire team at Mommy Shots and the incredible support of our clients. We are committed to making lasting memories for families while pushing the boundaries of artistic expression," said Amrita Samant.

Amrita Samant's journey from being a creative artist to a pioneering entrepreneur is remarkable. Her double master's degree in Management, coupled with her rich background in human resource management, laid the foundation for her managerial and leadership acumen. Amrita emphasizes empowerment, fostering a culture of ownership, and encouraging her team to be their own CEOs.

Beyond business success, Mommy Shots Foundation is emerging as a vehicle for social change. Initiatives like the "Scars Are Beautiful" campaign and raising awareness on breast milk donation and acid attack victims through photography exemplify Mommy Shots' commitment to making a positive impact.

Amrita Samant's personal journey has been one of transformation and breaking stereotypes. She single-handedly transformed the landscape of maternity and newborn photography in India, shattering taboos and redefining perceptions.

As Mommy Shots continues its inspiring growth trajectory, Amrita Samant envisions expansion to other cities with external funding. The goal is to empower parents to capture and cherish their children's childhood milestones through an exceptional and unforgettable experience.

Amrita Samant's Creative Entrepreneur of the Year award is not just a recognition of her achievements, but a celebration of her unwavering commitment to creativity, excellence, and social impact.

Mommy Shots, founded by Amrita Samant, is a pioneering Photography powerhouse that specializes in capturing the love, life, and moments of families and children. With a focus on High Net Worth Individuals and Ultra HNI clientele, Mommy Shots has redefined maternity and childhood photography in India. The company's three verticals - B2C, B2B, and Mommy Shots Academy - reflect its commitment to innovation, empowerment, and making a positive impact.

For more information, please visit www.mommyshotsbyamrita.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)