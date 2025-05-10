PNN

New Delhi [India], May 10: Motherhood and entrepreneurship may seem like two full-time jobs, but an inspiring tribe of women is redefining what it means to do both--and do them brilliantly. This Mother's Day, we spotlight a powerful group of mompreneurs who are not just nurturing their families but also building businesses, breaking barriers, and creating impact across industries. From wellness coaches and creative founders to tech innovators and community builders, these women show us that motherhood can fuel ambition, sharpen purpose, and lead to extraordinary ventures.

1. Aanchal Shah, Co-founder of Chicmomz and Corporate Trainer & A Life Coach Corporate Trainer & A Life Coach @aanchalshah

Aanchal Shah's journey from corporate corridors to cradle moments is a testament to how motherhood can ignite purpose. After a decade in high-powered roles at HDFC Bank and American Express, Aanchal's life shifted when she became a mother in 2018. The thought of long hours away from her newborn pushed her to redefine success on her own terms. That spark led to the birth of Chicmomz, a maternity lifestyle brand built with heart -- now loved by moms across India and celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia. But her mission didn't stop at products. Inspired by stories from fellow women, Aanchal became a certified Life Coach under Jack Canfield, now mentoring women, corporates, and students globally. Today, she's not just an entrepreneur and trainer -- she's a changemaker reminding mothers: "You don't have to choose between your dreams and your baby." This Mother's Day, her story inspires women to lead with courage, purpose, and heart.

2. Acharya Nidhi Goyal - Founder of Panchtatva Balancing

This Mother's Day, Acharya Nidhi Goyal, Founder of Panchtatva Balancing, offers a heartfelt tribute not only to motherhood but also to the motherland--Bharat. Born in India and deeply rooted in its spiritual and cultural heritage, she draws wisdom from Vedic sciences such as Samkhya Darshan, Ayurveda, Mantra Shastra, and Vastu. According to her, motherhood is the embodiment of love, nurture, safety, and deep listening--qualities that come naturally to every mother. Patriotism was instilled in her early, inspired by her own mother who told stroies of valour during times of national conflict. To Nidhi, a mother represents courage, sacrifice, and resilience--the ability to protect, adapt, and sustain children through a rapidly changing world. Her own children--"My Kids, My Universe"--have been her greatest source of strength and inspiration, motivating her transformation from a devoted homemaker to a professional Vastu Acharya. On this occasion, she issues a clarion call to all young mothers to introduce their children to Sanatan values--reciting mantras, reading scriptures, practicing yoga, and embracing Vedic wisdom that is now being acknowledged globally. She salutes all mothers who have raised the brave souls safeguarding the nation's integrity and freedom.

3. Jyoti Rai - Founder of Etherwire

This Mother's Day, we celebrate the real magic behind mompreneurs--women who build businesses with heart while balancing the beautiful chaos of motherhood. Among them is Jyoti Rai, the dynamic force behind Etherwire. A single mom, Jyoti's inspiration was her son--she wanted to create content that was authentic, meaningful, and safe for young minds. That spark led to Etherwire, a digital powerhouse of splendid visuals and authentic content. From respected business sherpa in finance to directing The Diary of A Fine Gal, focused on online safety, Jyoti built a brand rooted in values. When her son left for college, her quiet home became the launchpad for a platform shaped by the philosophy of Ether--the fifth element--where education, entertainment, and inspiration collide. Jyoti's journey is a testament to what happens when purpose fuels ambition. This Mother's Day, we honour women like her--bold, visionary, and driven by love--to remind us that business built with soul leaves a lasting legacy.

4. Dr. Kaveri Dutta - Social Entrepreneur, Founder & Trustee at BroadArks Foundation

Dr. Kaveri Dutta, Social Entrepreneur and Founder of BroadArks Foundation, beautifully reflects on her journey as a mother since 16th July 2016--a journey that has been both transformative and empowering. From her child's first breath to everyday milestones, motherhood has added a new dimension to her life, enriching it with love, patience, and purpose. Balancing a demanding career, parenting, and household responsibilities hasn't been easy, but she believes planning, a strong support system, and self-compassion are essential. Through school lunchboxes, bedtime chats, and daily affirmations, Dr. Dutta finds joy in the little moments that make up motherhood. She emphasizes that being present is far more valuable than striving for perfection. These experiences have taught her the art of prioritization and the strength found in vulnerability. As a professional and a mother, she cherishes the emotional depth, resilience, and perspective this dual role offers. Her prayer remains constant--for her child's happiness, health, and a life filled with kindness and purpose.

5. Mayuri Ghosh - Founder and Managing Director of The Upedge Healthcare Services Pvt Ltd

Mayuri, Chief Managing Director and Co-Founder of UpEdge Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd. and UpEdge Engineering Pvt. Ltd., brings over 16 years of experience across the medical, real estate, and hospitality industries. A Business Management graduate with a specialization in Human Resources, she began her career with Apollo Health & Lifestyle Ltd., where she gained extensive expertise in HR operations and legal compliance. Her strategic leadership has shaped HR systems from the ground up for leading companies like Nebula Group and Shalby Hospitals. In 2020, alongside her husband, she launched UpEdge--a fast-growing name in paramedical education and diagnostics. Today, UpEdge Vocational Training College attracts students from across Eastern India, and the state-of-the-art diagnostic center is setting benchmarks in comprehensive healthcare services. Known for her sharp business acumen, team-building ability, and powerful communication, Mayuri is not only a visionary leader but also a prolific writer and impactful public speaker, inspiring growth and innovation wherever she leads.

6. Meera Singh - Founder & CEO Avaan

Meera Singh entered logistics when the sector was chaotic and fragmented. As Founder & CEO of Avaan, she brought structure and vision, transforming an unmet need into a reliable, global solution. Avaan offers door-to-door package and baggage delivery at less than Rs 89*/kg, compared to Rs700/kg charged by airlines, reaching 25,000 Indian pin codes and 190 countries. Avaan now partners with major companies like Adani, Taj Hotels, GMR Airports, and MakeMyTrip.

Meera's journey has been far from easy. A young mother with no maternity benefits, she continued working, supported by her mother. Years later, while leading a hydro project in remote Sikkim, she made a difficult personal decision--sending her only son to boarding school in England to ensure the right nurturing environment.

"I wasn't just building a business," she says. "I wanted to build an asset for the country."

Meera Singh is transforming door-to-door logistics and package delivery across the country. She has also earned accolades like ET Inspiring Women Leaders and Woman of Worth. Beyond business, she uplifts differently abled child artists through her 100% charity, Affordable Art with a Heart, shares raw truths as a TEDx speaker and lives by the belief that with an unbroken spirit, you can succeed despite challenges.

7. Seema Bhatnagar - CEO of Futopia Global Pvt. Ltd.

Seema Bhatnagar, CEO of Futopia Global Pvt. Ltd., is driving change through her brand, Ultimus, which is bridging India's digital divide by offering high-quality, affordable technology. Inspired by the Make in India initiative and her experiences in rural India, she launched Ultimus to make laptops, tablets, and IoT devices accessible to underserved communities. With prices starting as low as Rs11,990, the brand empowers students, small businesses, and especially women, through digital literacy and tech access. Seema, a tech veteran with leadership roles at Sony and TPV Technology, overcame challenges like supply chain disruptions to establish a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable tech company. Ultimus not only promotes innovation and eco-conscious design but also builds a supportive workplace culture. Her mission: to ensure technology is a tool for empowerment, not a luxury. They are Launching soon a new model i.e Ultimus Apex - A Bold Leap into the Future of Innovation.

8. Ravina Duhan - Founder & Director of Talent Bridge HRS

Dr. Ravina Duhan is a distinguished professional with over 18 years of experience spanning healthcare, corporate sectors, and entrepreneurship. She currently serves as the Founder and Director of Talent Bridge HRS and Brewiing Talent, and as a Director at Dentoamigo, a multi-specialty dental clinic in Dwarka, Delhi. Her career trajectory includes leadership roles such as Head of HR at Homoeo Amigo and Recruitment Specialist at Clove Dental, where she contributed to the growth of one of India's largest dental chains.

Dr. Duhan's academic credentials include a BDS from ITS Dental College, Muradnagar, and dual master's degrees in Hospital & Healthcare Management from Symbiosis, Pune, and Human Resource Management from IIM Calcutta. She is also a certified POSH Trainer, International Master Trainer and Coach with the Indian Leadership Academy, and holds certifications in PPA and Emotional Quotient from Thomas Assessment.

Through her ventures, Dr. Duhan is dedicated to building careers, brightening smiles, and boosting business, embodying the spirit of a modern mompreneur.

9. Rupali Sharma - Founder & CEO of Aegte Lifescience

On this Mother's Day, we celebrate Rupali Sharma, Founder & CEO of Aegte Lifescience, whose journey blends the strength of motherhood with the spirit of entrepreneurship. Driven by a desire to offer safe, high-quality beauty solutions, she created Aegte--India's Most Trusted 100% Vegan & Natural Beauty Brand. From working late nights with her baby beside her to becoming an award-winning entrepreneur, Rupali proves that motherhood is not a limitation, but a launchpad. "Resilience, empathy, and perseverance--traits we gain as mothers--are the very strengths that build great leaders," she says. Today, Aegte empowers women through clean beauty and confidence, while Rupali inspires mompreneurs to embrace their journey boldly. Her story reminds us that motherhood is not a pause--it's a powerful beginning to something extraordinary.

10. Smita Chaturvedi - Vice Principal at The Scindia School

This Mother's Day, we celebrate the dynamic force of mompreneurs--women who lead with heart at home and with grit in business. From launching ventures from their living rooms to commanding roles in boardrooms and beyond, they embody the perfect blend of ambition and nurturing. In a world constantly shifting, where even armed forces witness women rising as leaders in high-pressure scenarios, their resilience redefines strength. These women don't just manage--they lead with intention, shaping mindsets and building legacies. Whether driving commercial success or fueling community impact, mompreneurs deliver creative, cost-effective solutions while making every resource count. Their contribution goes far beyond income--they instill discipline, courage, and the unwavering belief that setbacks are only stepping stones. In 2025, they are more than multitaskers--they are trailblazers. Today, we honor their unshakable spirit, powerful vision, and the example they set for future generations. Because motherhood doesn't pause leadership--it amplifies it.

11. Supriya Sawant - Founder & CEO of HR-Innovate

Supriya Sawant embodies the perfect blend of compassion and ambition. As a dedicated mother, she nurtures her family with warmth, wisdom, and unwavering support, balancing her personal life with remarkable grace. Professionally, she shines as the Founder & CEO of HR-Innovate, a leading HR consulting firm empowering MSMEs to streamline their people practices. With over two decades of rich experience in Human Resources, Supriya has emerged as a visionary leader known for her innovative solutions and empathetic leadership. Her journey is a powerful testament to the fact that one can be both a nurturing parent and a successful entrepreneur. She leads by example, inspiring countless women to pursue their dreams while staying rooted in their values. Supriya's story is not just about success in business--it's about creating impact, uplifting others, and proving that with passion and perseverance, women truly can have it all.

