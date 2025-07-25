Top: The achievers with Aparna Prasad, Founder - Knowledgeum and Head of School - Kalai Rajan. Bottom: Nihitha Hedge - one of the top scorers - conferred with the Knowledgeum Excellence Award

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 25: Knowledgeum Academy, a learner-centric IB World School backed by the prestigious JAIN Group, held its annual Achievers' Day ceremony on 24th July 2025, recognising top performers from the 2023-2025 IB Diploma Programme (IBDP) batch at the institution's Jayanagar campus.

This year, Knowledgeum Academy recorded an IB Diploma success rate of 90%, with a school average of 32 points and the highest score reaching 41 out of 45. The top scorers from the cohort--Nihitha Hegde (41/45), Sahana Venkat Sai (39/45), Deeksha Gudur (38/45), and Samagna Kiran (37/45)--were recognised for their consistent efforts across the two-year programme.

Knowledgeum Academy confers The Knowledgeum Excellence Award, to those who achieve above 40 points in the IBDP examination out of the top achievable score of 45. This year, Nihitha Hedge was conferred with the award which includes a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, for her outstanding achievement of 41 out of 45 points. All four top scorers received the Founders' Achievers Award which recognised their dedication and hardwork.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Chenraj Roychand, Founder Chairman of JAIN Group and Founder of Knowledgeum, stated, "Academic milestones matter, but what matters more is the journey of thinking deeply, acting ethically, and learning continuously. We are proud to have been part of that journey for each of our learners."

Ms. Aparna Prasad, Founder of Knowledgeum, added, "This celebration is an acknowledgement of what can happen when we nurture curiosity, resilience, and compassion. Every learner recognised here today has grown not just academically, but in spirit--and that is the success we're proud of."

The recognised learners represent the culmination of rigorous engagement with the IBDP's comprehensive curriculum, including its core elements of Theory of Knowledge, Extended Essay, and CAS (Creativity, Activity, Service). These experiences have shaped not only their academic capabilities but also their critical thinking skills and global perspectives, preparing them for meaningful contributions to society.

"The last two years at Knowledgeum Academy have been transformative for our daughter. The school's thoughtful environment and individual attention helped her not just perform well, but truly understand who she is and what she stands for. The support from the educators, the structure of the IBDP, and the consistent guidance allowed her to grow into an empathetic, confident, and capable learner," expressed one of the achiever's parent.

Throughout the ceremony, educators shared heartfelt tributes highlighting the learners' strengths, commitment to the IB values, and the balance they maintained between academic rigour and self-reflection.

The celebration reflects Knowledgeum Academy's ongoing effort to honour academic achievement while supporting the overall development of each learner. As they prepare to transition into their next chapter, members of the Batch of 2023-2025 have received placements at a diverse range of institutions, both in India and abroad -- including the University of Cincinnati, King's College London, Nova Southeastern University, Krea University, Ashoka University, and FLAME University.

Knowledgeum Academy, a pioneering educational institution under the JAIN Group, offers the globally recognised International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum, equipping students with a holistic, inquiry-driven education that meets international standards, located in Bengaluru. Recognised as 'India's Top Emerging International School' by Education Today in 2023, the academy is dedicated to fostering a thriving environment for curious and ambitious learners. Offering the prestigious International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) for Grades 11 and 12, Knowledgeum Academy combines academic excellence with an engaging, interactive, and reflective learning approach. It is committed to shaping future-ready professionals equipped for global success.

